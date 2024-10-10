The Toxicity Behind Influencers and Social Media

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s indulging to sit behind your screen and live vicariously through the lives of influencers. When you come across a profile that makes you think, “I want to be like them” it can feel inspiring to see influencers thriving off money from brand deals and going on vacation in Paris. You might compare yourself to them or feel not so great about your achievements; because you’re the same age as the girl who’s doing a shoot for Vogue .

The only problem is that the influencer is only showing you what they want to show. Most don’t show the bad days when they woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Most of them barely show the reality of what a “day in my life” truly looks like for them. Remember that just because a person on Tik Tok got to spend the whole day in bed while one of their videos got millions likes, does not mean they don’t have insecurities or problems of their own. I like to look at influencers or even celebrities who show that vulnerable or more raw side of themselves to feel a sense of connection. Take the time to listen to podcasts or even find a profile that inspires you instead of comparing yourself to people on your screen.

Of course my life or your life would be very different, even better, if we were in LA right now getting money for dancing to “Apple” by Charlie XCX. However, the comparisons that many of us make on a daily basis is a part of the toxicity that comes with scrolling aimlessly. Although social media is a creative space for people to spread their opinions and post entertaining content, it can also be an environment that creates thoughts of shame and insecurities.

Something that I constantly remind myself of when looking through social media is that “Comparison is the thief of joy.” This quote nudges us to stop allowing others to drive our behaviors and how we want to live our lives. When you’re able to recognize that your life is the only one you’re living, it can free you of comparing yourself to strangers on the internet. So start romanticizing the way you want to live your life and let your past self live vicariously through it.