As someone who was born in the early 2000s, I truly know what it takes to be a Pop Diva. Growing up with Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Taylor Swift – I feel that I know what it takes to be a Pop ICON! I have absolutely loved music since I was a little girl, and have always idolized these pop stars. When I was in elementary school, I used to tell everyone that I wanted to be a a pop-star-movie-star-actress when I grew up. Although that may no longer be the case, I can definitely still write about some of my favorites.

I feel that 2024 has been the year of pop music, especially this summer. So many terrific new artists have gained popularity, many artists came out with fantastic new albums, and social media has been booming with fabulous new music! I’m going to share my top four 2024 Pop Divas with you all!

Starting at #1, Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter is no stranger to the limelight, as she has been acting and singing for the majority of her life. However, she gained an immense amount of fans earlier this year when her hit single, Espresso, dropped. Personally, I have known Carpenter since she played Maya in Disney’s Girl Meets World. Not only was Carpenter a child star, but she also had a couple of singles and albums as a child. In August, Carpenter dropped her most popular album yet, Short n’ Sweet. I have seriously been listening to it on repeat since it came out! Carpenter is now on tour and has been absolutely slaying the charts.

My #2 would have to be Miss Charli XCX. Similar to Carpenter, XCX is a veteran in the music industry, but just caught her second wave of stardom. XCX had a hit song about a decade ago called Boom Clap, which was featured in the popular movie, The Fault in Our Stars. This is what put XCX on the map! In June of this year, XCX came out with her now hit album, BRAT. I am so obsessed with BRAT! It is the best party music, soundtrack for a late-night drive, and overall feel good music. XCX is also on tour right now with Troye Sivan and just played Madison Square Garden! She brought out some other pop divas while on stage like Addison Rae and Lorde.

My #3 is of course THE Chappell Roan. If you haven’t heard of Roan, you are seriously living under a rock. She started to gain an immense amount of fans and stardom at the beginning of this year, and the love for her has grown rapidly over time. Roan has been in the music game for years but has yet to strike fame until 2024. She gained her popularity while opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her SOUR Tour. That is when people started to realize how amazing Roan is. Since then, Roan has been on her own tour and sold out unbelievable shows. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess is a brilliant album that has been on replay in my car since I first heard of Roan!

In 4th, is the king himself, Troye Sivan. Sivan is the definition of a Pop Diva! I grew up watching Sivan on YouTube, making his story times and collabs, and now I love watching him become one of the biggest pop stars of my generation. Sivan has been making music for quite some time, but no album has compared to Something to Give Each Other. This album has not only won Sivan some very well-deserved awards, but it even got him mentioned on SNL! Which was so iconic. Seeing Sivan grow into the musician he is now has been such an honor to watch, and I absolutely love his work. He has now been on his SWEAT tour in collaboration with Charli XCX, which has been an enormous success and is blowing up all over TikTok.

Honorable Mentions: Addison Rae, Tate McRae, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, not pop, but I just have to include my queen Lana Del Rey.

What are your thoughts on our newest Pop Divas?