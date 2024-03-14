The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Arguably, the most popular social media in today’s day and age is TikTok. TikTok is primarily popular with Gen Z and Millennials, making a variety of different short videos such as lifestyle, comedy, thirst traps, etc. On the app, it’s very easy for trends to come in and out of style easily. TikTok is the perfect place to promote anything you would like to become popular and popular fast. An example of this would be the Stanley Drinking Cups, which were shown all over TikTok and are now nearly impossible to get because they’re sold out everywhere.

One of TikTok’s latest trends is called the ‘Mob Wife Aesthetic.’ You may be thinking, what does this even mean? I thought the same thing when I first saw the trend going viral. If you have ever watched The Godfather, it’s essentially the aesthetic of that movie as a whole. Women have been wearing dramatic smokey-eye makeup with leather, fur, boots, and large jewelry. It gives a vibe of wealth, but in a more raunchy “my husband is in the mob” type of way.

I’m honestly here for it! Personally, I can’t pull it off, but I feel that those who can look fabulous. I’m originally from Long Island, New York, so this new trend honestly reminds me of home! I have so many great aunts, old school teachers, etc., who dress to this fad every day, and it is simply iconic.

The trend is iconic enough that even the director of The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola, made an Instagram post about the style. He easily compared it to one of the characters in the film and seemed to be a fan of the new trend going around.

Between the fur, leather, jewels, dark makeup, and lipstick, it can be easy to ball this style on a budget. Some influencers on TikTok are taking this trend to the next level and upping their style with some nice furs and expensive jewelry. Along with The Godfather, the trend is also comparable to fashions of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Goodfellas, and The Sopranos.

The vibe of old New York and New Jersey ties the whole trend together. Those of us from up north can feel nostalgia when viewing the trend all over TikTok. In my personal opinion, I feel that the Mob Wife aesthetic lives on the line of class and some Snooki from Jersey Shore realness.

What do you think about the Mob Wife aesthetic? Are you here for it, or are you ready for the trend to pass?