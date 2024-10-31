“Nobody Wants This” is Bringing Back The Classic Romcom Vibes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

“Nobody Wants This” has only been on Netflix for a month, yet it’s already in the top 5 most searched comedy shows across every streaming service. Even though it’s only 10 episodes long, there’s already discussion about a possible second season. Fans instantly raved about how amazing the on-screen chemistry is, while also having a comedic charm to it. With a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s left viewers wanting more.

I’m a very enthusiastic person when it comes to film, especially when there’s a love story involved. When Joanna, played by Kristen Bell, and Noah, who is played by Adam Brody, first lay eyes on each other, you can feel the tension between them. It’s almost like you’re feeling every emotion that they’re feeling with them, which I feel is the most important part of a good rom-com.

One of the scenes that stood out to me that differs this show from others is when Noah and Joanna finally opened up to each other. It wasn’t this intense, groundbreaking moment where they were screaming or sad. It showed Joanna, who was scared to get hurt and voiced that while facing away from Noah. Noah stood there and you could see him thinking about what to say to reassure her. This scene portrays the real life experience that happens in many people’s lives. Whether you’re the person who is scared to get hurt or the one trying to comfort them, it illustrates those raw emotions so well. I think this scene and many others are a reason why so many people feel connected and relate to this show.

In most movies that fall under the “romcom” category, like “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” or “27 Dresses,” there’s a sort of sadness or sappy aspect within the plot. We see in many movies that show romance, a sense of yearning or desperation that is apparent. Whereas this modern show comes out and we see that both of the characters would be okay if they didn’t end up together. The message that the show conveys is that it’s a choice that they genuinely wanted to be together, no matter what, and watching that unfold felt very real.

The humor that’s present in the show is one of the aspects that makes it feel so relatable. It’s witty and there’s a lot of unfiltered honesty that you don’t often see in many TV shows like this one. I believe the balance between vulnerability and humor makes it feel like conversations you’d be having in your own life. It shows the raw real emotions of what it is like to have to talk about your feelings.

The show does lean into a stereotype that could’ve come off as insensitive if not executed right. However, they do a beautiful job of portraying the complexity of having a partner who’s completely different from you. The representation of Judaism, with Noah being a rabbi, and how that might play a role in their relationship, gives the audience a great story to follow.

With all of the different aspects of this show, it brings many expectations to what we should expect in the future with romantic comedy movies and shows. I would like to see more producers and directors portraying real life experiences with the same raw, uncomfortable conversations that “Nobody Wants This” showcased. Although I’m excited about the second season, I’ll be eager to see if it can exceed the expectations that might be put on it now.