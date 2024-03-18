Need a Pick-Me-Up? Here Are My Favorite Richmond Coffee Shops

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

We are unfortunately reaching that point in the semester where I think it would be more efficient for everyone if we could simply inject coffee into our veins. Alas, I don’t really see that happening, and to me, half of the caffeine collecting experience is getting to meander to a little cafe and absorb the atmosphere. Over the course of my time at VCU, I’ve been to almost every coffee shop in Richmond, and I have compiled a list of my favorites. These all earned their spots based on a few categories: Taste, price point, location, and seating options.

Welcome to Campbell’s Coffee Corner! These are my top 5 Richmond coffee shops, in no particular order.

Harrison Street Cafe One of the biggest selling points for this cafe is that I frequently run into some of my friends here, so I do have a bias. Despite that, they do have the second cheapest iced latte (with a flavor) on campus, totalling $5.69. They’re great for grabbing a coffee on the go, but they have cozy seating arrangements as well. Harrison Street also has food options, but I’ve never tried anything other than the pumpkin bread (top notch) so I’m not the person to ask. The Lab by Alchemy Coffee When I went to Alchemy in the first week of my freshman year, the iced latte I received tasted more like a non coffee drinker’s idea of coffee than an actual consumable beverage. However, in the past few years some sort of little fairy appeared and sprinkled the coffee brewing secrets over the beans and I retract all previous discontentment. They are also open later than a lot of the other coffee shops, staying open until 7 in the evening as opposed to the typical 2 or 3 PM closure. Their largest benefit, beside the improved iced lattes, atmosphere, and varying seating arrangements, is their price. They have the cheapest iced latte (with a flavor) within walking distance of campus, totalling $5.00. Blanchard’s (Morris Street) Blanchard’s is a little out of the way for a student just wandering around campus. However, in my opinion it is worth the detour. Their coffees are a little pricier than some of the other options on this list, but I think the coffee itself is the best on this list. On days that aren’t dismal and rainy like recently, they have picnic benches outside that are perfect for sipping your beverage and chit-chatting. Rostov’s Coffee and Tea Rostov’s is quite possibly the most underrated coffee shop in all of Richmond. They have the best prices, and their shop is filled with all kinds of trinkets to absorb. A double shot iced latte with flavor totals $3.73. For the drink I get, they have the best price. The biggest drawback for Rostov’s for me is its accessibility. While they usually do have parking in front, it is a less convenient location if you’re trying to grab a coffee on campus before class. Their coffee is good, but if you’re looking for a convenient location or a place to sit, this would not be my recommendation. Greenbriar Cafe and Coffeehouse Greenbriar is another shop that is a little more of a journey from campus, but worth the trip. The coffee is wonderful and their Bumblebee Bagel is delectable. They only have a few tables outside in terms of seating, and their hours are less consistent than the others on this list, which is why I wouldn’t be as quick to recommend.

Every place above typically has one or two fun seasonal flavors as well, for those who are not creatures of habit who order the same beverage every time (that was a self call out). I hope this is helpful for everyone fighting through midterms, a little stroll and a coffee might do more for your sanity than you think.