My Thoughts On ‘Dune: Part Two’

Although I have not seen the other Dune movie, Dune: Part Two intrigued me where I would want to go back and watch the other one. Dune: Part Two had some amazing actors, including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. There were even actors that were not in the other movie and I was pleased to see them come onto the screen, like Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 1 and received a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Although I’m not a huge fan of science fiction movies, the production of this movie did not make it seem like science fiction. It was thrilling and visually epic that consisted of amazing action sequences while also keeping the narrative and structure intact. Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in both movies and he does an amazing job at playing the role throughout the movie.

Austin Butler was someone that shocked me with his role. The last time I saw him in theaters was for Elvis and that took a huge role on him emotionally. He played the Villian role in Dune: Part Two, Feyd-Rautha. Butler played the role perfectly, Feyd-Rautha is portrayed as a fierce warrior in his family who is Paul Atreides first real threat to his leadership.

In my opinion, Florence Pugh’s career is getting stronger and stronger with every new role she gets. The first movie that intrigued me about her acting was Midsommar, released in 2019. Although with her roles in Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women and Oppennheimer. Florence Pughs plays Princess Irulan, who is the brains behind her father, Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, keeping his throne.

My Thoughts on Dune: Part TwoThe first Dune movie came out in 2021,. it received 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Top critics on the website say, “the action set pieces were phenomenal, but the focus was almost always on the characters.” Another said, “It was such an incredible technical achievement that I was blown away by it over and over again.” Overall, as I am not a die hard Dune fan, I loved Dune: Part Two and it definitely made me intrigued and excited to watch Dune: Part One.