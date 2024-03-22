My Favorite Foundations, For Every Price Point

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever look into the mirror and see your foundation splitting? Yeah, that’s the worst. Even lackluster products can look stunning with the right technique, but the product you use does matter according to your skin type, the finish you’re going for, etc. Expensive isn’t synonymous with better, but I will say that base products tend to be the ones I’m willing to splurge on because, as evidenced by their name, they’re the foundation of a solid beat, which explains why my high-end list is slightly longer. That being said, great products exist in the realm of both high-end and drugstore, so here’s a review of some of my favorites from someone who owns an unnecessary amount of makeup.

Just to preface this — my skin is ultra dry, so I’ll likely be biased.

DRUGSTORE

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation ($9.99)

Maybelline, my beloved. This was the very first foundation I’d ever tried at the tender age of 12, freshly raided from my mom’s stash. I can say that this is a recurrent purchase in my makeup bag (a veteran, if you will). The consistency is on the lightweight side with a buildable formula and luminous finish, and I find that it doesn’t accentuate my pores like other dewy products tend to do. Because the shades do run orange, it’s likely better suited for those with warmer undertones. Maybelline also offers a matte version, but my dry skin and I prefer this one.

e.l.f Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14.00)

Dare I say… better than the dupe? Although it provides higher coverage than the one by Charlotte Tilbury, it is still rather light. To be fair, its intended purpose is a primer, but I prefer using this as a lighter coverage tinted moisturizer. The finish is nearly reflective, so the product proves to be true to its name. Those with combination to oily skin should beware; the appearance can teeter between glowy and oily. Other than that, the only downside I find is that it’s not exactly a buildable formula because it can become cakey when too much is applied.

Jung Saem Mool Essential Skin Nuder Cushion ($24.00)

Okay, I know how we all feel about k-beauty products with their awful shade ranges, but hear me out – this foundation is amazing. A high coverage foundation that delivers such a skin-like finish is hard to achieve, but this does exactly that, and with very minimal product. One of its main selling points is convenience; I reach for it when I don’t have a lot of time or when I’m on-the-go because it’s compact and has the applicator built in. Once again, the very major drawback is the shade range.

HIGH END

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream ($47.00)

I know what I said about Maybelline, but this one might just be the love of my life. It’s the first high end product I purchased with my first big girl job a few years ago, and to this day I always seem to run back to it because it’s just such a classic. The formula is quite thick, which is the main complaint for this product. However, I think the formula is exactly what makes this perfect for dry skin. It feels hydrating, and a little really does go a long way as it’s insanely high (HIGH) coverage. I believe, overall, IT Cosmetics offers some of the most high coverage products on the market. I was able to use one tube everyday for nearly two years (not that you should be using any product for two years). The finish is the epitome of “your skin but better,” and it does such an outstanding job of evening out texture. If you’re thinking of investing, I’d say go for this one. It’s worth the hype for sure. However, one aspect to be aware of is its limited shade range, and it can appear gray on those with very warm undertones.

Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation ($57.00)

This one is a recent favorite. I had the foundation for a while before using it because expensive things scare me – in the sense that I fear getting hooked, and that makes my pockets hurt. But I’m so glad I did because this stuff is so great. This provides medium to high coverage, and the formula is neither thick nor lightweight. I think one of the few downsides (aside from the price) is its tendency to oxidize. It’s not a dealbreaker for me—I’d suggest going 0.5 to 1 shade lighter.

Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation ($45.00)

One thing Haus Labs will do is eat. It’s genuinely such a stunning buildable formula, and the shade range doesn’t disappoint – it caters to a variety of shades and undertones, as expected of Lady Gaga. I don’t think there’s been a product of hers that I didn’t like. As the name suggests, it’s medium coverage, and once again it’s a hydrating formula. However, this is one of those products that could suit any skin-type as it is so lightweight. This one is an attention-grabber whenever I have it on.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation

I used to think of this brand as something I’d find rotting in my old aunt’s purse, but with a heavy heart (and empty bank account) I have to admit that I love Charlotte Tilbury products. I tried the powder not too long ago, and it’s already been promoted to holy grail status, but let’s talk about this foundation. It’s the perfect winter base product: hydrating, fuller coverage, and long-lasting. I love the way it applies – melts right into the skin – and maintains the same dewy finish for hours.