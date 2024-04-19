This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

It’s Sunday morning and I’ve woken from a slumber after an evening of 21st birthday activities. I go on with my usual Sunday routine: lollygag on my phone for a good 30 minutes, whip up a delicious breakfast hoping I’m putting enough nutrients in my body, and catch up on the latest news in pop culture.

As a girl who’s been obsessed with the 2015 SoCal teen culture since I was 13, Coachella is always on the back of my mind whenever April rolls around. April kicks off festival season and Coachella is always the first stop. With the death of the flower crowns and birth of the coastal cowgirl, Coachella and the experience it comes with has evolved tremendously over the last 10 years. It went from being about the music to rating which influencer is rocking the best look at the Revolve party.

To be tasked to organize the Met Gala dinner seating chart or to get us to the moon are some of the most important roles a human can take on in this day of age, besides planning the next Coachella lineup.

Organizing a massive and iconic festival such as Coachella requires dedication, expertise and skill. Luckily, I possess all of these plus a killer taste in music.

Dua Lipa (and Tame Impala)

To start off my lineup that has absolutely no budget and concept of time, is the one and only Dua Lipa. Dua would start off the show with her hit single Houdini and play hints from “Future Nostalgia” and upcoming album “Radical Optimism.” With the electric 80s psychedelic energy Dua brings to not only the stage but through her songs, the crowd won’t be able to fight the urge to start dancing. With her new album being produced by the Australian psychedelic legend himself, it’s only right to bring out Tame Impala to play few lazer-infused songs on the main stage. After Kevin Parker performs fan favorites like New Person, Same Old Mistakes and Borderline, we transition into the next section of the festival.

Madison Beer

Madison’s latest album “Silence Between Songs” would be perfect to twirl around in the Indio desert while wearing a flower crown. Plus, I need to hear Make You Mine while the sun beams on my glitter covered skin.

Tyla

She’ll make all of us sweat, dance, and probably water after her performance.

Dominic Fike

After his powerful Coachella performance last year and experiencing his show in Baltimore last summer, I can confidently say that Dominic belongs on stage.

Wallows

As a fan who’s seen these guys twice in concert and felt like I was a main character the entirety of both, these three white guys know exactly what they’re doing when it comes to putting on a show.

The Neighbourhood

They went on hiatus over two years ago, it’s time for them to come back and perform “Chip Chrome and Mono-Tones.” Because let’s face it, we all could get a little Lost in Translation.

Clairo

Clairo is truly for the girls and I know that she would absolutely rock the sandcovered stage. As a special guest she needs to bring out Lorde so we can wallow and contemplate our teenage years in the cold desert air in harmony.

Frank Ocean (and he does it right this time)

Do I recall his questionable performance last year? Yes. Does everyone deserve a second chance? Absolutely. Plus we need him to perform Nikes and Nights live. What would even make his performance even more memorable is if he brought out Tyler, the Creator and Kid Cudi as special guests as well.

Childish Gambino

After seeing Donald Glover sing with Tyler, the Creator at Coachella this year for GONE, GONE/THANK YOU, it made me realize how much I’ve missed this man’s beautiful voice.

Beyoncé

This ain’t Texas but we need the queen bee to come back to the Coachella stage to revive “Renaissance ACT 1” for one last hurrah. Hopefully with special guests such as Megan Thee Stallion to perform the Savage remix and Lady Gaga for Telephone.

Before you drift off into a deep slumber for the evening, you might be thinking about what you’ll wear the next day or about that oddly specific night scenario that helps you fall asleep. I, on the other hand, will be dreaming of how I would create the best Coachella lineup of the century.