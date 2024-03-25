I wish everyone knew about Roblox. Many had the joy of playing it young, and some like me haven’t discovered it until reaching the age of what some may consider to be an adult. Like many games, Roblox can be considered to be social, where many make friendships and even find love (cue the list of “meeting my spouse on Roblox” stories here). However, what I think Roblox differs from and what I enjoy is that it has a library of games in its catalog. Each is different from the rest and allows people to showcase their talent by creating games for others to play. After playing an abundance of games, and slowly figuring out what I liked and what I didn’t, I was able to create this small list. I hope to broaden your horizons and introduce you to something that you’ll be itching to play.
- Dress To Impress
I love a good dress-up game! Something I was once obsessed with, I believe this game sparks my inner child and fuels my love for styling and fashion. Every round, a theme is given and then you’re thrown into a lobby filled with everything needed to fit the theme. At the end, each player walks the runway to showcase their look. When you aren’t walking, you vote for other player’s outfits. This is my favorite part because not only do I get to see my work walk the runway I get the chance to see the work of others, which is so stunning. Everyone in this game kills with their looks and is so creative with the theme given. I would wait my turn thinking my outfit was the best, only to be proven wrong. When it comes to voting, I’m not going to lie, I give everyone one star to benefit myself but trust me, I am handing out five stars mentally.
- Total Roblox Drama
A game based on one of my favorite shows, I had to put it on the list. More specifically for the people who play, they simply have no chill, in both a good and bad way. The premise of the game is you get missions as a team and have to go against the opposing team to try to get more passes than them. If you fail in having more successes your team is at risk and your team will have to vote someone off the island. It is all fun and games until your team is chosen. That’s when people will immediately throw you under the bus. I do have to say this might be because I usually suck at the missions and people are trying to get rid of the weakest link of the team. But there is simply no sympathy. There is an occasional run in with misogyny and racism, which is unfortunate and should be flagged down because I just want to play a little game, not to be reminded of the horror that lies within our society. When people aren’t being discriminative they are funny, which helps place this game at its spot, along with its gift of feeding my nostalgia.
- Escape Niki!
I don’t support Nicki Minaj in any shape or form, but this game still holds a spot and I desperately need to meet the creator of this game. A concept I would never have thought of, this game is basically a bunch of levels in which we have to escape Nicki Minaj. If she catches us we die and have to start from the very beginning of the game. Truly a frustrating game, continuously getting killed by Nicki Minaj was the highlight of my winter break. The setting of each level was very colorful, which I admire. “Niki” who portrays Nicki Minaj in her pink Friday era has a pink cheetah onesie and a robot suit, which is my personal favorite outfit.