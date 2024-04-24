How To Celebrate Earth Month On Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

Happy Earth Month! Every April as springtime nears and we do our spring cleaning, we acknowledge the Earth and reflect on how much we have to take care of her. Our generation is very familiar with sustainability and VCU loves to celebrate Earth Day. This year’s theme is “planet vs plastics.” Learn more about fashion sustainability from the earthday.org website here. P.S. Did you know that working out in synthetics is bad for your health? Read this research based article to learn more.