How To Celebrate Earth Month On Campus

Happy Earth Month! Every April as springtime nears and we do our spring cleaning, we acknowledge the Earth and reflect on how much we have to take care of her. Our generation is very familiar with sustainability and VCU loves to celebrate Earth Day. This year’s theme is “planet vs plastics.” Learn more about fashion sustainability from the earthday.org website here. P.S. Did you know that working out in synthetics is bad for your health? Read this research based article to learn more.
- Pop Up Stop event
-
Pop Up Stop is an organization that aims to raise awareness about textile waste. On Earth day, April 26th, students at VCU will host an outdoor celebration. Learn about textile waste, donate end of life clothing (clothes/fabrics/scraps that are damaged and cannot be worn again) and find new ways to upcycle your clothes! We will be in Monroe Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Instagram @popupstop.
- VCU Fits “Trashion Show”
-
VCUfits is hosting their first “trashion show” which is encouraging people to highlight upcycled clothing into new fashion. They will be taking clothing donations and are asking people to swap with others. VCUfits is also offering $1 raffles for a chance to win a photoshoot; proceeds are going to the Mercy Mall for the people of Richmond who are unhoused. They will be hosting their event in Monroe Park from 2pm to 4pm. Instagram @vcufits.
- VCU sustainability club is hosting an Earth Day market
-
The VCU sustainability club is hosting their Earth Day Market at 813 West Grace Street on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local vendors will sell sustainable products and other organizations will be sharing ways for the community to participate in sustainable actions. Register on RamsConnect to let them know you are coming! Instagram @vcusustainability.
- Protest with @Greenactionrva
-
If you are interested in protesting for more sustainable funding on campus, join Green Action RVA! Meet the group in Monroe Park on April 26 at 2 p.m. for a peaceful public demonstration. Instagram @greenactionrva.
- Clean the community with @vcuclean
-
VCU clean is a student group that street cleans in the Richmond community. The club collaborates with other VCU organizations and they have been committed to cleaning up Belle Isle, North Harrison street, West Cary street, Monroe Park and more! Last year they celebrated Earth Day by having a Monroe Park picnic. They may be having an Earth Day event so stay tuned to their Instagram @vcuclean.
- Style swap with campus’ leading eco friendly fashionistas @ecofashionvcu
-
Last but not least, join this club in their Earth Day style swap on April 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pollak Building (Room 419) or outside the building if the weather is nice. Their style swaps are so much fun and always have trendy pieces. Bring up to 20 items of clothes and you can take double the amount of how much you brought. No clothes to donate? Pay $1 for each article of clothing you would like and proceeds go towards the not-for-profit @fash_ rev. Stop by to drop off clothes for someone else’s closet and find some gems while you’re there, for free!