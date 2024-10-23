The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel like every single person has that one guilty pleasure show. A show that is objectively quite…bad. But you just can’t help but keep watching, despite how much of a train wreck it is. The story isn’t written all that well, the plot doesn’t make sense half the time, and you’re constantly wondering what is happening. Seriously, I can’t even underestimate how awful this guilty pleasure show is.

I’m probably being a BIT harsh but the reason is because my description of an “awful guilty pleasure show” really only applies to one show for me. That show is Miraculous Ladybug! The really weirdly animated bug and cat French superhero show? YES that one!

“Isn’t that for kids? Aren’t you 20?” are questions you’re probably asking. Both of those questions can be answered with a resounding yes. I’m way too old to be watching this show but for some reason, it just stuck with me all this time. It’s a guilty pleasure show because I should’ve stopped watching years ago since I’ve aged out. However, I’ve got a few reasons why I care about these French superheroes so much.

My First Taste of Fandom Culture

If you’re a geek like me, you probably are involved in something called “Fandoms.” Fandoms are a great way to share your interests with other people. Anything can have a fandom. Whether it’s your favorite singer, a powerful superhero, or even that really cool video game you like, it’s bound to have a community of people online who love it.

I’ve been in a lot of fandoms over the years. From Avatar the Last Airbender to The Persona 5 fandom, my involvement in spaces online is plenty. However, my first ever fandom? That honor belongs to Miraculous Ladybug.

I was only 11 years old when the show first aired and I became completely obsessed. I got so obsessed that I needed to talk to someone about it, but nobody would listen. I decided to google Miraculous Ladybug content and I found out about fandoms for the very first time! I wasn’t privy to the idea that other people might like it and would want to talk about it too. It changed my life in that way.

Meeting my Best Friends

This is a bit of an extension of the previous section, but I felt it deserved its own section. I was a really lonely kid. I struggled really hard to make friends or connect with people. I always felt that everybody else had a rule book on how to interact with people that I didn’t have access to. I desperately wanted to make friends and make connections the way others did.

The Miraculous Ladybug fandom changed that for me. I started talking to people online about the show and my theories for it. People actually enjoyed the things I had to say. I didn’t have to be the awkward little girl because of that fandom. I could be someone confident. Someone who knew how to talk to people. I made so many friends because of this little show, who I still talk to today. My best friend in the entire world, the person I would consider my twin flame, is someone I met through our love of this show (I love you Sarai! <3). I broke the “don’t talk to strangers” internet rule, but it was worth it in this case.

My Introduction to Writing

With Fandoms, comes fan content. Miraculous Ladybug is filled with fanart and fanfiction. Fanfiction holds a dear place in my heart. Miraculous Ladybug fans loved writing scenarios where Adrien and Marinette revealed their identities (it still hasn’t happened yet in the show) and got together. Little me LOVED fanfictions (Older me still does too!) and I read them like crazy.

I didn’t just read fanfictions though, I also wrote them. Were they any good? Of course not, I was 11 years old! However, Miraculous Ladybug introduced me to the idea that I didn’t have to be a professional author to write. I practiced my writing through Miraculous Ladybug and found my passion for it!

Without Miraculous Ladybug, I probably wouldn’t be in HerCampus writing this article today.

Conclusion

Miraculous Ladybug is something I should’ve stopped keeping up with a long time ago. It’s not that good and I’m 20 years old. However, the connection I have with that show is beyond the plot of the show. It means so much to me and I can’t stop watching it. It’s a part of me, forever and always.