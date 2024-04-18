Assigning Movies To Songs I’m Currently Hyperfixated On 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

“Your Apartment” – Wallows

The first released single of their upcoming album, Model, “Your Apartment” is about the ending of a relationship. More so on the end of closure and how the person handles conversations with their ex once the relationship has ended. “Who said that I don’t understand the pain or emotions of going through this process, just because I’m not opening up in the way you want me to, doesn’t mean I’m not going through the same things.” This is what lead singer/writer of the song Dylan Minette said when explaining the pre-chorus lyric “Who says I don’t understand?”

Chungking Express (1994) Dir. Wong Kar-wai

This movie has two stories, which I think fit well to this song. The first story follows a man, He Qiwu who is getting over his love for his ex, or at least finding the courage to do so. At the beginning of the film there’s a scene in which the main character calls girls to ask them for a date. He ends up calling one of his exes asking how they are and then he finds out they’ve moved on and got married. The lyrics, “Let’s think before we go and hit send / You’re cryin’ to me on the phone again I think this conversation needs to end,” is a line I like to believe his exes think. “There’s a lot of things that I could tell you But some things are left better if you never knew.” As Qiwu’s night progresses, he meets a mysterious woman in a blonde wig at a bar. He tries to talk to her and get her to open up, in which it takes her a while before she takes their conversation seriously. The second story, also dealing with heartbreak, follows a cop and a waitress. When the ex of the cop leaves her spare key of the cop’s apartment at the waitress’ job she continuously sneaks into his apartment, helping him overcome the slump his heartbreak put him into. “I wonder who’s been at your apartment,” this is taken literally as throughout the movie the waitress cleans, buys new things, and cooks for the cop as she continuously breaks into her apartment.

Call Me By Your Name (2017) Dir. Luca Guadagnino

Seventeen-year-old Elio meets Oliver one summer as he and his family are in Italy. As their liking for one another progresses, the movie ends on a bitter note, in which they part. As a viewer, it feels as if there are many things left unsaid between the two, as the movie ends with Elio crying in front of the fireplace. “Old wounds seem to open up with you / What am I supposed to do?” This song is what I would imagine Elio and Oliver’s conversation would be after many years have passed.

“90 Proof” – Smino, J.Cole

With lyrics like “Don’t blame yourself for all the sh** you see me do / I’m getting used to being loved,” “90 Proof”, talks about one learning to become a better person in a relationship, acknowledging that they still make mistakes. Honesty being the theme of the visualizer, Smino promotes the name of the song as a drink with the slogan, “Tell the truth”. J.Cole comes in the second part of the song, where his part is more hopeful about relationships, acknowledging loyalty he’s had with a partner.

Pulp Fiction (1994) – Dir. Quentin Tarininto

When listening to this song I envisioned this movie right away, due to its melody it makes me feel like it could work for a movie about two buddies, sitting on a porch during the summer. I know this movie doesn’t have that image within it, but it does have an iconic duo, Vincent and Jules. Pulp Fiction showcases four stories all of which deal with the theme of redemption. With the chorus, one can infer that the singer is trying their best in relationships, thus trying to reach the point of redemption.

Triangle of Sadness (2022) – Ruben Östlund

This movie follows passengers on a cruise trying to survive when they face a storm. The main characters, Carl and Yaya, have a complicated relationship, where they try to be the best for each other but fall short most of the time. I think this is reminiscent of the lyric that lies in the chorus, “Not too great at relationships, at least I try/” This movie also follows the theme of generational wealth and how it affects those around it. Something that can be considered an “underlayer” of the film, as well as the sad underlayment of the song of how the singer is in a relationship but is still trying. Without spoiling the movie, the final scene demonstrates what I’m talking about well. The main character, Yaya, tries to be a “better” person, and while doing so deals with shortcomings as she goes back to her old ways and it ends up hurting her.

“Roll With Me” – Charli XCX

A song off her fourth mixtape, Number 1 Angel, “Roll With Me” is a classic pop song sung in Charli XCX manner. After each chorus, there’s an instrumental break that’s pretty addicting and makes the whole song in my opinion. The lyrics consist of the singer repeatedly asking, “Do you want to roll with me?” to the someone she has a newfound connection with.

Bones and All (2022) – Dir. Luca Guadagnino

Movie is about two cannibals, Maren and Lee, who find love in a hopeless place. I feel like this is the perfect theme for both of them as they go on eating people.

Mad Max: Fury Road ( 2015) – Dir. George Miller

This one might be a stretch, but I feel like this song is so good while driving and the thought of Furiosa running the car’s engine and blasting this song makes me giggle.

“Thunder” – Lana Del Rey

So I found out this song was from the album Lana Del Rey and The Last Shadow Puppets were working on, it was a sad find because now all I can think about is what could have been! “Thunder” is about the singer leaving a relationship with someone toxic. One who acts differently from how they portray themselves to the public.

Priscilla (2023) – Dir. Sofia Coppola

Based on Pricilla’s memoir “Elvis and Me,” Pricilla turned the book into a visual, one that is soft and timely. Through Pricilla, one can see how small she must’ve felt under the scope of Elvis. “You act like f****ing Mr. Brightside when you’re with all your friends, but I know what you’re like when the party ends.” The film also shows things that the general public wouldn’t have known, like how Elvis acted when it was just the two of them, or with a close range of friends. I feel like this movie resembles the lyrics,“just do it, don’t wait,” reflecting Pricilla gathering up the strength to leave at the end of the movie (and real life).

Phantom Thread (2017) – Dir. Paul Thomas Anderson

Like Pricilla, the main character sees the dark side of her lover, however, in the opposite reaction, meaning she stays with him in the end. Phantom Thread, follows the story of a dressmaker, Reynolds Woodcock, and his muse, Alma. Both fall deeply in love but unfortunately, their relationship suffers from emotional abuse. “You roll like thunder, you’re tryna catch that wind/” I like this line with Reynolds, as he is very strict and particular in his routines. This eventually encompasses the lives of the people around him, especially Alma.

“Sunset” – Caroline Polchek

I interpret this song to be about feeling safe or having negative emotions about oneself when confiding in their most trusted person. When asked about the song, Polacheck responded that “I wanted an operatic chorus with no lyrics, but salted with some very real disillusionment: past all the distraction, dead ends, and false promises of the world is the love we too often take for granted. That’s my sunset.” The song that Polacheck mentions to be a resolution has an amazing guitar that gives me an amazing visual for the two following movies.

The Cheetah Girls 2 ( 2006) – Dir. Kenny Ortega

The music video of this song is set in Barcelona, where Polacheck walks around the city in amazing pieces! Due to the outfits, overall aesthetic of the video, and the guitar in this song, I felt like this film was very fitting. I can vividly imagine all 5 members strutting the streets, visiting markets with this song playing in the background.

Ride Your Wave (2019) – Masaaki Yuasa

This movie is a love story between Hinako and Minato, where the timeline of their relationship is suddenly cut short due to Minato’s death. Hinako struggles to find purpose and how to about life again until Minato’s spirit appears before her. This movie is severely beautiful and sad. However, I think it relates to the song due to Hinako feeling safe around Minato and feeling inv incible due to his encouragement. The same applies to Minato and how he feels about Hinako. I think one line that reflects this couple from “Sunset” is, “So many stories we were told about a safety net, but when I look for it, it’s just a hand that’s holding mine.” Also within the theme of resolution, Hinako reaches an amazing ending in terms of personal growth by the end of the film.