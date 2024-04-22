Lately, I’ve been feeling like one of the most sentimental people on Earth, in between stressing about final projects and other assignments of course. With graduation right around the corner, all of my emotions are manifesting in the form of reminiscing about my favorite memories from the last four years, and moments that I will remember long after college is over. The reality of what lies ahead for me after graduation is daunting yet exciting as this new chapter in my life begins, but as an extremely nostalgic individual, I find myself longing to rewatch movies of my youth as I transition into adulthood.
- Almost Famous
In this cult classic coming-of-age film, 15-year-old William sets out on tour with the fictional band Stillwater to write about their shows for Rolling Stone. It’s one of my all-time favorite movies as it really gets you thinking about the eye-opening experiences you go through when you’re away from home. While William is significantly younger than your typical college grad, I find myself relating to his perception of the world right now as I figure out what I want to do with my life post-grad.
- The Devil Wears Prada
Chances are, you’ve either had an internship over the last four years, or you’re about to start one after you graduate. One of the most relatable yet dramatized depictions of being an intern is Anne Hathaway’s portrayal of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada. With the wrath of her boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), looming over the office, Andy’s perseverance and chic outfits are inspiring for interns everywhere.
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
I will die on the hill that this is the best installment of the High School Musical trilogy. Between the impeccably choreographed dance numbers to the insane chemistry between Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, this movie deserves all of its flowers. This is one of the movies that you should watch the night before graduation as it has the perfect balance between nostalgia and emotion, and it will definitely get you excited about what lies ahead in your next chapter.
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
This movie is the personification of girlhood. The feel-good vibes that The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants emanates are so contagious, and you will feel like it’s 2005 again. Gather your fellow graduate-besties, your most comfy pajamas, and a sweet treat and get all the early 2000s feels. Between Blake Lively’s relatable behavior when it comes to her crush to the very real emotions about having to be split up from your friends for the summer, this movie is the perfect pre-graduation flick.
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
Another Y2K movie that defines girlhood is The Lizzie McGuire Movie. “What Dreams Are Made Of” has withstood the test of time and is the perfect soundtrack to the start of the rest of your life. Whether you’re jetting off to Italy after graduation to have your own Lizzie McGuire moment or you just want a shot of nostalgia in your system from your semester abroad, the fun vibes of this movie will get the job done.