Lately, I’ve been feeling like one of the most sentimental people on Earth, in between stressing about final projects and other assignments of course. With graduation right around the corner, all of my emotions are manifesting in the form of reminiscing about my favorite memories from the last four years, and moments that I will remember long after college is over. The reality of what lies ahead for me after graduation is daunting yet exciting as this new chapter in my life begins, but as an extremely nostalgic individual, I find myself longing to rewatch movies of my youth as I transition into adulthood.