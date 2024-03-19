11 Things To Do When You Take A Mental Health Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

With midterms and the rest of the semester coming on in full swing, don’t forget to take out time for yourself! When I first came to college, I loved the idea of mental health days, but would always end up feeling bored or antsy because I felt purposeless. Now, I have curated a list of fun activities to do with all that free time that prioritizes your well being.

Learn to cook

As college students, we usually take microwave meals and takeout for granted. And for all of us who save hundreds of recipes on Instagram, ask yourself: have you ever actually gone back to make any of them? No, that time you made a PB&J sandwich does not count. Try and surprise your roommates (and yourself) by attempting to cook. I would recommend starting easy with maybe an oven-baked pasta dish before taking it to the next level like stir fry.

Read a book

For all you bookworms out there, don’t forget that there is a totally foolproof way to eat up your time: books. Reread one of your favorite novels, like The Midnight Library, while relaxing on the couch. Or try something from the extensive list of young adult novels available on your library website. Here’s a couple of recommendations if you have no idea where to start.

Get in shape

Make an acai bowl for breakfast or jam out to JustDance in the living room. The summer is the perfect time to start focusing on that New Year’s Resolution that you would start working out.

Look into your future

I know we usually don’t enjoy thinking too far in the future, especially on a mental health day, but you can start quelling some of that anxiety about the future by taking small steps today! I would “schedule send” a couple emails to reach out to professionals, get an internship, or educate yourself on career options for the summer.

Get Artsy and Crafty

You can paint your bedroom, make earrings, learn how to sew, make friendship bracelets, draw self-portraits, make a table from spare wood parts, or even tie dye that old pair of jeans.

FaceTime your friends

Spring break made me a bit antisocial, so I would definitely use this time to catch up with your favorite familiar faces. You can even binge watch the new season of your favorite Netflix show while furiously texting them spoilers.

Journaling

Write your goals or random stream-of-consciousness thoughts in a journal or diary so you can reflect on each day. I love sitting outdoors and writing random words that manifest from passersby and people watching.

Teach yourself something new

Whether you always wanted to play the piano or speak Mandarin, you can try to master something new. I have been trying to teach myself how to speak Korean, and I think I have mastered a couple of words so far!

Treat yourself

Sometimes we all need a spa day to destress or satisfy our cravings with a boatload of ice cream. Cave into that one thing that you have been thinking about doing for the last couple of days, because yes, you deserve it. Don’t forget that you can do nice things without needing permission from others! I recently treated myself to a really nice dinner and it was so nice to just take myself out to eat.

Have a photoshoot

Dress up with your friends and take photos out on the street/around town. If you are feeling up for a challenge, I love doing 10-minute photo challenges with my friends where we try recreating 5-6 photos in 10 minutes! If you’re not into modeling (or generally goofing around), you can take aesthetic pictures of food, your pet, or the scenery.

Go green and plant something