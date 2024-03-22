10 Things You Must Experience On A Cruise Before Disembarking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at VCU chapter.

I’ve set sail on about 10 cruises, and each time, I’m overwhelmed by the amount of adventures waiting to happen. From Carnival to Norwegian Cruise Line, I’ve explored many. But the crown jewel has got to be Royal Caribbean. Despite the numerous voyages, I feel like my cruise bucket list is never fully checked off. There’s always that one more show, that one more shore excursion, that one sunset I didn’t catch from the top deck.

So, if you’re looking to make the most out of your high seas adventure, here are 10 things you absolutely must do on a cruise, especially on the colossal beauties of Royal Caribbean. Yes, it might leave you with empty pockets, but trust me, the experiences you’ll gather are priceless. Remember, while money may come and go, the memories you’ll make are once in a lifetime treasures.