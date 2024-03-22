10 Things You Must Experience On A Cruise Before Disembarking

I’ve set sail on about 10 cruises, and each time, I’m overwhelmed by the amount of adventures waiting to happen. From Carnival to Norwegian Cruise Line, I’ve explored many. But the crown jewel has got to be Royal Caribbean. Despite the numerous voyages, I feel like my cruise bucket list is never fully checked off. There’s always that one more show, that one more shore excursion, that one sunset I didn’t catch from the top deck.
So, if you’re looking to make the most out of your high seas adventure, here are 10 things you absolutely must do on a cruise, especially on the colossal beauties of Royal Caribbean. Yes, it might leave you with empty pockets, but trust me, the experiences you’ll gather are priceless. Remember, while money may come and go, the memories you’ll make are once in a lifetime treasures.
- waterslides
Any waterslide is super scary the first time, but once you go for it, it’s amazing! The water’s splashing, you’re zooming down, and the ocean’s all around. And once you’re done, you just wanna go again. It’s an addictive burst of adrenaline that just makes the whole cruise experience even more unforgettable.
- Shows
Watching every show on a cruise is a no-brainer. The cast and crew put in so much effort, and it’s mind-blowing to see what they pull off at sea. When I realized I could catch Hairspray, an ice skating story, a tightrope and water show, and more, all included in what I paid for the cruise, I was blown away. It’s like getting a ticket to Broadway and the best circus at sea.
- Comedy club
Comedy shows might be hit or miss, but it’s all part of the fun. When the comedian starts picking on the audience, and maybe even you, it’s a riot. You’re there, laughing and becoming part of the show. It’s this shared, live experience that’s way different from just watching TV.
- Sign up or purchase for an instructed class
Whether it’s a free class on making those cute towel animals or a paid one where you learn to whip up some killer guacamole, it’s totally worth it. These classes aren’t just about picking up a new skill, they’re about having fun and meeting new people.
- Formal night
Dressing up for a formal night on the cruise is a must-do. It’s that special night where you get to slip into a gorgeous long dress, strap on those high heels (even if they might come off later), and feel like royalty. Everything’s more beautiful with the ship all decked out, and you’re part of that elegance. Plus, taking pictures against that stunning ocean backdrop is priceless!
- Specialty dining
I know what you’re thinking: “Why pay more when there’s already a feast included?” But hear me out, the specialty dining is next-level delicious. It’s called ‘specialty’ for a reason. You get to indulge in gourmet dishes that you won’t find at the regular buffets, and the atmosphere is just top-notch. Trust me, you’ll be raving about it long after you’ve docked back home.
- Drink package
Getting a beverage package on a cruise is a game-changer. Sure, water is great and all, but imagine sipping on milkshakes, smoothies, specialty mocktails, soda, and coffee whenever you fancy. You can try a different drink at every meal, by the pool, or while lounging on deck watching the waves. It’s about variety and convenience, and not having to think twice about your budget every time you’re thirsty for something a bit more exciting.
- Events
Attending the events on the cruise is an absolute blast. From trivia sessions to game shows and contests, there’s always something exciting happening. The belly flop contest is hilarious to watch, and the love and marriage game show is so entertaining. And who doesn’t love a good ABBA trivia? It’s a chance to show off your knowledge and have a great time with fellow cruisers.
- Dance
Getting ready for a dance at night on the cruise is like prepping for the highlight of your day. Whether you’re under 18 and heading to the teen club or 18+ and joining the adult party scene, it’s all about the fun. It can be a tad intimidating to hit the dance floor with a bunch of strangers, but you’ll never see these people again.
- Food
Take advantage of the food! Regardless if it’s grabbing a slice of pizza at 3 am or exploring the endless options at the buffet, you’ve got to indulge. Get what you want but in moderation. There’s no need to overload your plate to the point of waste, but definitely try a little bit of everything.