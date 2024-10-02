The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The soundtrack of my day is almost as important to me as what I have for dinner. The sonic landscape backs the lens that I see the world through. It’s the most significant tether to my sanity. I’m someone who can only listen to certain albums or songs when the weather outside matches the mood their instrumentation and lyrics give me.

Now that we’re rolling (excruciatingly slowly) into the colder months, I’m dusting up my Spotify shelves and bringing down some of my favorite fall albums. I’m tired of the ninety degree heat, bring on the chilly. These are the albums that are the auditory equivalent:

folklore by Taylor Swift

Some people consider folklore to be the quintessential fall album. I disagree. In my opinion, folklore is universal. However, I think that it reaches its peak listening power during that transition where August bleeds into September, when classes start and breezes carry a little chill. Listening to the outro of “august” feels like watching the temperatures start to dip from the abysmal 90 degree range. Pressing play on “the 1” is walking to your first class, opening the curtains on September. I could probably write an article on every single song, but I’m getting off topic. Go give yourself some free emotional wounds.

evermore by Taylor Swift

As much as I wish it was, folklore’s sister album, evermore, is not universal. This album is laying on the couch in your parent’s house in a sweater, a mug of tea steeping on the end table. Listening to “gold rush” is that first drive on a suburban road when the leaves change, and the title track “evermore” is when the wind bites at you in the middle of classic Richmond wind tunnel, and all you want is a warm chai latte. It’s all the nostalgia and reminiscence that arrives like a holiday card on your doorstep.

Red (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Another Taylor album?! Yes. As far as I’m concerned, Red (Taylor’s Version) invented fall. Starting this album feels like throwing yourself into a pile of leaves. It’s the free fall and then the realization that you accidentally raked a stick into your pile. That entire range of emotions, and then some, in 30 songs. The outro of “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)” does more to curate the fall spirit than if you were to inject pumpkin syrup directly into my bloodstream.

Hozier Self-Titled

You cannot convince me that Hozier himself didn’t invent trees and code them to have their leaves change just by strumming his guitar. The song “In the Woods Somewhere” makes me want to wander a forest in a cloak to my secret cave and make potions. If you want powerful lyrics and even stronger vocals, look no further.

Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) by Noah Kahan

I love Stick Season. It’s so emotionally devastating, but it’s a complete blast. Noah sings one note on “Come Over” and my tear ducts applaud. If you choose peace, you can avoid focusing too deeply on the lyrics and let the folksy vibe transport you to the changing atmosphere. Alternatively, analyze every word and see what happens. It’s a choose your own adventure album.

The Weatherman by Gregory Alan Isakov

Have you ever sat on the porch of a lakeside cabin looking out into the fall foliage with nothing but the birds chirping to keep you company? Me either, but this is basically the same thing.

5am Paradise by Old Sea Brigade

This album is a moody, chilly morning (or evening, despite the title) walk after it rained. This is an album I sometimes let play in the background while working on homework, just the right balance of more relaxed production and unaggressive vocals.

Harry Styles Self-Titled

Nothing feels more like a pair of boots and the first sighting of a leaf dropping than the opening strums of “Meet Me in the Hallway”. Harry’s debut album tips away from the folk vibe and into the rock/pop world, and in doing so, creates a fall album that has the perfect mix of all the production variations you could hope for.

AM by the Arctic Monkeys

While the folksy vibe is crucial to fall, it’s not the only vibe I want. This is my go-to album when I want something that sounds like October but am not in the mood to wander a mental pumpkin patch with a cup of apple cider. This is the nighttime, rock, edgier side of fall that is highly underappreciated. It’s the King’s Dominion Halloween Haunt in an article of drives through the suburbs.

Doom Days by Bastille

Slightly different from the production of some of my other choices, and highly underrated, Doom Days has been a staple in my fall rotation for years. It’s one of my mom and I’s favorite albums, and listening to it makes me think about car rides with her, which is my favorite place to be.

The above are best enjoyed with a seasonal beverage, a cardigan, and stroll with no destination in mind. I am not responsible for any nostalgia or sorrow induced by these albums, happy listening!