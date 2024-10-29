Vassar Ghost Stories To Get You Into The Halloween Spirit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether or not you are a true believer, there is no better way to get into the spooky season mood than with a few eerie ghost stories and legends. With over 150 years of history, Vassar College is no stranger to the idea of apparitions, weird occurrences, and unexplained phenomena. But how many of these stories are actually based in fact, and how many were simply created by students to scare their friends. The truth is, we might never know. I guess it’s up to you to decide…

Haunted Dorm on Main Building’s 3rd Floor

The 3rd floor of Main Building is believed to be haunted by the ghost of Gertrude Angeline Bronson, member of Vassar’s class of 1895. According to legend, Bronson continues to haunt the 3rd floor of Main, and specifically her old dorm, after she unfortunately died during her time as a student. Those who have encountered the ghost of Bronson claim she likes to move chairs and lurk around interior windows.

The Ghost of Matthew Vassar

Not surprisingly, one of the most common ghost sightings around campus is that of the school’s founder Matthew Vassar. Vassar is often seen walking the halls of the North Tower and the fourth floor of Main building. Those who have seen him believe he loved his school so much that he never wanted to leave.

Dorm Rooms 422 and 423

One of the creepiest Vassar legends involves two best friends who supposedly lived in rooms 422 and 423 in Main building. According to the legends, the two girls were on track to be the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of their graduating class. However, as the semester continued, the girl who would likely be Valedictorian started to pull further and further ahead of her friend. It is believed that in a fit of rage and jealousy, the salutatorian snuck into her best friend’s room and pushed her friend out of an open window. Past students who have lived in or near these rooms claim to hear scratching at the windows around 2 or 3 a.m.

The Maids of Davi’s Fifth Floor

Another dorm building that is believed to house its fair share of spirits is Davi. A woman who grew up in Davison House was particularly weary of the fifth floor. According to the Vassar Encyclopedia, the fifth floor used to house the maid’s quarters, which corroborates the woman’s sightings of many ghastly maids over the course of two decades. As she recalled, students staying in fifth floor dorms often claimed that belongings in their rooms would be suspiciously moved and tidied.

Haunted Locations on Campus

Although there is less specific information on these apparitions, many believe they have seen ghosts or encountered something unexplainable in Pratt House, The Old Observatory, Blodgett Basement, and Noyes House—just to name a few. Men and women in Victorian clothing have allegedly been seen wandering around buildings, and these sightings are often accompanied by strange light phenomena and odd noises.

So, what do you think? Are these Vassar spirits fact or simply fiction? Be on the lookout as you are out and about this Halloween weekend, as you never know who you might see roaming around campus.