How To Prepare For Election Day As A Vassar Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter.

Election day is fast approaching! Over and over again, we have all heard that this is is a highly unprecedented election—which is completely true! But now that we’ve recognized this, what are we going to do about it?

Fortunately, there are lots of ways to be politically active before and on Monday, November 5. Read on for a comprehensive guide for preparing for election day as a Vassar student!

vote!

Historically, young people are the least likely to vote (embarrassing), so let’s try our best to change that! The most effective way to be an active member of our democracy is to vote. At this point in time, you likely have already voted early, if that is your intent. In New York state, Saturday, October 26, 2024 and Sunday, November 3, 2024 are the days for early voting. If you would like to vote by mail, do so as soon as possible! In some states, you can still request an absentee ballot here. In Maine, you can request an absentee ballot up until November 2. In Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, Vermont, and Wyoming, you can request up until November 4. In Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, you can request an absentee ballot up until November 5. In New York, your absentee ballot must be postmarked on or before November 5 and received by your local board of elections by November 12.

If you are voting on election day, don’t wait until the last minute to come up with your voting plan. To vote on campus on November 5, come to the Aula. You will only be able to vote in the Aula if your registered address is on or near campus in districts 6-2 and 6-3. The polls at the Aula will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.!

Not only is the seat for president up for election. State and local officials as well as propositions are on the ballot this election season, so make sure you are informed before hitting the polls.

Volunteer

There are so many ways to make an impact beyond voting in this election season. There are many virtual phone banking events that you can attend to call voters in battleground states. The Democratic Party is constantly posting events that anyone can sign up for to help the cause. I personally have been phone banking, and it’s truly such an easy way to make an impact! Some people just need the extra push over the phone to actually make it to the polls this year. And, research has found that volunteer calls can increase voter turnout by 3.8 percentage points. There are also door-to-door canvassing events that you can attend. There are even busses that will take you from your state to battleground states like Pennsylvania, so you can make even stronger of an impact.

Take care of yourself

As college students, we already have a lot on our plate. As if don’t already have to deal with midterms and course registration, we also have to deal with our rights being on the line. While this stress can be a motivating force for making change, it can become overwhelming. Remember that while election anxiety is reflective of a distressing world, it also means that you care about the world, and thus that the world is worth caring about. And that’s a beautiful thing!

But, that doesn’t mean we have to waste energy with nervousness. There are ways to calm your nervesIt’s useful to be as informed as you can be about the voting process so that you can put your mind at ease, knowing that you did everything in your power to help.

Check out How To Actually Vote, a Gen-Z voting guide by Her Campus, to go through an interactive list of questions to make sure you have a secure plan of action. Checking that you haven’t missed any step of the process is great for voter peace of mind.

You can also track your ballot through your state’s website to have certainty that it arrived on time. Click here to track your New York state ballot.

Lastly, the Restorative Practices in Residential Living team at Vassar is holding election circles on November 1st, 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 8th to help students process the current political climate. Reserve your spot here for a great, safe space to voice your concerns and find comfort.

Make Election Day Plans

This upcoming Tuesday is the only presidential election day we will ever have as undergraduate college students! November 5 is a big day for our entire nation, so let’s make it a memorable one! The Political Thought Forum and Vassar Votes are hosting a discussion space for the election in the Rose Parlor in Main from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also host a watch party with friends in your dorm, bring snacks, and watch the results roll in on a laptop or TV screen. Additionally, you could spend your day phone banking or canvassing. Or, you can always just doom-scroll on your phone—I know I personally can’t wait for all of the TikTok memes that are going to fill my For You page on Tuesday.

No matter how you spend your election day, make sure that you stay informed, vigilant, and hopeful!