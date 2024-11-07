The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter.

Gracie Abrams started her singing career like most modern pop stars, by recording cover videos in her bedroom. Gracie would post covers of her favorite songs on her YouTube channel, including “The Louvre” by Lorde. Early original tracks like “In-Between” and “Close to You” helped her establish a following.

Her love for music started at a young age. She began writing songs at just eight years old. Gracie grew up in Los Angeles with her mother, Katie McGrath, father, JJ Abrams, and two brothers. Her family has always been very supportive of her passion for singing and songwriting.

She attended high school in Los Angeles and later enrolled at Barnard College in New York City. After freshman year, she took a leave of absence to focus on her music career, however, she has said that she wishes to continue her education at Barnard.

She released her first single “Mean It” in October 2019 under Interscope Records. In 2020, she released her first EP called Minor. The seven songs on the EP explore youth and heartbreak, with the lead single “21” being a song about remembering a past relationship. Her most popular song on the album, “I miss you, I’m Sorry”, perfectly displays the emotions associated with heartache. She went on her first tour for this EP, playing just thirteen shows across the United States and London, England. Gracie’s first released songs and music videos solidified her presence in the “bedroom pop” genre.

Gracie released another longer EP in 2021. This Is What It Feels Like includes 12 songs and was her biggest release to date. She went on a North American and UK tour in 2022 for this EP. Alix Page, a smaller indie artist, opened for her. She played in various venues with an average capacity of around 500 occupants. Gracie Abrams also had the honor of opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her Sour tour in 2022.

2023 was a huge year for Gracie Abrams. In February, Gracie released her debut album, Good Riddance. This album was produced by Aaron Dessner, known for his work on Folklore by Taylor Swift. Some of her most well-known songs from this album are her singles, “Block Me Out” and “Difficult”. Gracie went on her 3rd tour to support Good Riddance with Tiny Habits, a folk-pop trio, as openers. This tour included North America, Europe, and Australia. Most of her venues had a capacity of over 1,000 people, double the last tour’s average capacity. During a break in this tour, Gracie opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. Gracie often cited Taylor Swift as one of her main inspirations so opening for her was a huge deal for Gracie.

In late 2023, Gracie contributed a song to the soundtrack of The Buccaneers, an Apple TV series, and was nominated as “Best New Artist” at the Grammy Awards. She was also featured on a remix of “Everywhere, Everything” by Noah Kahan which earned her her first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Gracie was also named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list for 2023.

Her fame skyrocketed in 2024 after the release of her newest album, The Secret of Us, in June. The album included the years-long fan favorite, “Close to You”, and a collaboration with Taylor Swift titled “Us”. The success of “Close to You” also earned Gracie her first solo Billboard entry. A week after the release, Gracie Abrams made her Today Show debut and played songs from the new album. Many songs from this album have gone viral on TikTok such as “Close to You” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry”, specifically the live version. Her current tour, The Secret of Us tour is her biggest one yet. It began in September of this year and will end in May of next year. Role Model opened for her on the North American leg of the tour. She has already played three sold-out shows at the historic Radio City Music Hall and will play her first arena shows in the 2nd half of the tour.



She is currently opening for Taylor Swift and will continue The Secret of Us tour on February 8th, 2025 in Spain. There is no doubt that she will only continue to grow as an artist from here on. Her relatable lyrics, impressive vocals, and genuine spirit will get her far in the music industry.