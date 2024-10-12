Fall 2024 Fashion: Bridget Jones and the Downtown Girl Reimagined

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Vassar chapter.

As we head into the fall season and back onto a rather fashion forward campus of experimental trends, the downtown girl aesthetic has evolved yet again this year. The nostalgic cozy vibes of Gilmore Girls, Bridget Jones’s Diary, 90’s whimsigoth, and more that have been repackaged in the new title of “frazzled Englishwoman.” What resurgence are we seeing in accessories, color palettes, and textures, and what’s new? Let this be your guide to navigating the fall 2024 fashion season!

Firstly, what exactly is the “frazzled Englishwoman”? Put simply, it is the downtown, Elena Gilbert, Rory Gilmore look but a little bit messier and a little more eccentric. The primary idea here is to have an outfit that looks rushed with clashing elements that just so happen to work together perfectly. For the frazzled Englishwoman, her life is frantic and messy, and yet her outfits are a mix and match that never fails.

The “frazzled Englishwoman” look is cute while also being low effort— something especially appealing to every college student with a chaotic fall schedule. Even better, this aesthetic is wallet friendly, as it isn’t something that can be bought. The look is built by piecing unlikely elements of your closet together into something fun, and of course warm!

It’s all in the textures and tones

From burgundies to royal purples to emerald greens, work with a bold yet rich color palette. With warm tones suited to the changing colors of leaves, look for some oranges, reds, and yellows within your closet. Don’t shy from deep cool tones to bring back some color through cold-weather bundling and the overwhelming gray and browns of winter wear.

Patterns are also fair game! Pieces featuring earthy themes and animal motifs, or even striped gem tones add a playful nature to what could have been a plain top. If you’re leaning more towards the whimsy-gothic route, try to go for celestial themes and bell sleeves, in true fall spirit with Halloween just around the corner. Think Practical Magic and Sabrina the Teenage Witch!

If there is one thing we’ve learned from Sabrina Spellman and the nineties, it’s that we cannot underestimate the power of a textured piece. For tops especially, velvets are a must! Experiment with more than just a knit and denim– reach for some corduroy, suede and fur, or even a timeless leather when looking at bottoms and jackets.

Little things, big differences: Completing the look with styling and accessories

If we are going for a “frazzled” look, it only makes sense to ditch the “clean girl” slick backs and dewy faces for a hair down and simple smudge makeup look. You can also work with low effort updos, with a simple claw clip, a quick headband or clip, or loose braids—the key to all of these is to be a little messy and free with your hair! In terms of makeup, reach for a soft blush and matte base to achieve a rosy coldweather flush. Smudged eyeshadow and eyeliner on the waterline helps accentuate the eyes in a subtle yet dreamy way. A little messy and overlined rouge for the lips also works to pull together a look that is a little chaotic but also just works.

For footwear, sneakers are the best for on the go—but don’t shy away from some flats or mary janes for something a little more whimsical. With these shoes you can also play with fun sock patterns and textures, and even tights with your complete outfit look. In the spirit of adding pops of color throughout this look, try and reach for gem toned footwear when applicable to tie the arrangement together.

Other accessories to reach for are some unique earrings that maybe you’ve thrifted but have yet to wear, the handmade striped scarf you always forget to bundle up in, and the simple messenger hat you grab on a bad hair day. On the theme of gem tones for your clothes, go for rings and necklaces that feature similar pops of color, or nail polish to match the season. Of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without a tote you can throw just about anything and everything in, in a true frazzled nature.

Becoming the “Frazzled vassar student”

What’s beautiful about the “frazzled Englishwoman” aesthetic is that there really aren’t any essentials or limitations— it is a look all of us can complete by just looking at the pieces that we already have and thinking of new ways to put them together. There is no need to go out and buy anything— if you want something new, maybe craft yourself that pop of color scarf, hat, or gloves, or thrift a unique piece or two. The goal of this look is to reach for items in your closet with bolder colors and textures, and to make an eccentric combination of these pieces to elevate the variety in your day to day fashion with limited effort.