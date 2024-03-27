The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Tim Hortons and Starbucks: two rival coffeehouse chains that have a large range across Canada. But which is the better of the two? How do we know which to choose from? In the debate of Tim Hortons vs Starbucks, I am most definitely a Timmie’s enthusiast, and you should be too!

Lower Prices:

Starting off strong, one of the main reasons why Tim Hortons is better than Starbucks is their great prices! The average price for a Starbucks drink, as stated by Starbucks themselves, is $3.50, which is way too high for a small drink! Also, a lot of the more popular Starbucks drinks can go up to seven dollars! There’s absolutely no reason why such small drinks should be priced this high; meanwhile, at Timmie’s, you’ll find coffees that top at about four-ish dollars. While Starbucks does have more Instagram-worthy drinks, a simple Tim Hortons coffee won’t cost you half an hour of minimum-wage work!

Community Focus:

One of Tim Hortons’ most prominent features is their numerous community initiatives! The Tim Hortons brand places lots of emphasis on giving back to the Canadian community, and they show this through their various campaigns. One such initiative is the Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation, which is a camp-based program that aims to support and empower Canadian youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. Two other campaigns that I think are very important are the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie, a charity initiative dedicated to raising donations for local charities and hospitals, and the Tim Horton’s Orange Donut, another fund-raising initiative with the purpose of donating proceeds to various Indigenous-Canadian organizations! While Starbucks does have their own range of community involvement, Tim Hortons’ has an established place within Canadian society, making its impact more meaningful across Canada.

Canadian-Owned and Canadian-Built:

Lastly, one of the more obvious reasons why Tim Hortons beats Starbucks out of the park is its strong Canadian heritage. Since its founding in the 1960s, Tim Hortons has placed itself among many aspects of the Canadian identity, like ice hockey, maple syrup, and poutine! The chain itself was founded by Tim Horton, a Canadian hockey player for the Toronto Maple Leafs. If that doesn’t show Canadian spirit, then I’m not sure what does! Tim Hortons now boasts as Canada’s largest chain; there’s even an entire Tim Hortons museum in Cochrane, containing memorabilia of Horton’s life and career! With our roll-up-the-rim cups, proud and patriotic Canadians choose Timmies over Starbucks!

For the reasons above, I will always take Tim Horton’s side against Starbucks in terms of which coffeehouse brand beats the other. So next time you’re searching for a quick drink or snack, pick Timmie’s over Starbucks!