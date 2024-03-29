Why I Love The Food Culture of Windsor

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I grow up and begin to meet more individuals who didn’t grow up in Windsor, I’ve come to realize how cultured our region is. Our city has always been a location where many immigrants decide to move, including my Filipino grandparents and relatives. Because of this phenomenon, these individuals ultimately integrated themselves into the city’s culture and left their mark.

The other night my friend and I wanted to go out to dinner but couldn’t decide on where to go. After several minutes of back and forth, “No, you choose” or “No seriously, I’m good with whatever,” we decided it’s easier to reduce our options. We did this by choosing what kind of food we would be content and satisfied consuming. However, we quickly realized that even after narrowing our search, we were still left with ample options. At that moment, it was extremely irritating since it didn’t resolve our predicament. Although, when I was thinking back to this instance earlier today, I realized how grateful I am that we have such an abundance of culture right at our fingertips.

The impression that food culture has in Windsor doesn’t just end at the multitude of restaurants but goes even further to show the behaviour of people. What I mean by this is that the majority of the people here are so open to trying new foods, especially from other cultures. We even have festivals entirely dedicated to sharing our cultural heritage through food (Carousel of Nations). If you aren’t familiar with what Carousel of Nations is, it’s essentially a festival in the summer where you go to various locations across the city that are designated for specific cultures. Normally, these are held at a local community center, at a church, or hall of that culture. At these events there is food, drinks, music, dancing and other aspects of that culture presented for the residents of Windsor to enjoy.

The best example of the effect of this open mindset can be found in one of my best friends. She is the biggest foodie I know and was born and raised here in Windsor. I’ve actually brought her to a few of my family gatherings because she loves trying different foods so much. It’s especially entertaining when we go out to eat somewhere Asian, and I realize that when it comes to trying new food, she (not Asian) is much braver than myself (half Asian). The irony. In fact, her entire family is like this. Most of the new foods I’ve tried in the last year have been from meals or snacks I’ve indulged in at her house.

Seeing this attitude be a standard throughout the city and its communities is always so heartwarming. Especially when I hear stories of children in other cities or countries being embarrassed to bring traditional dishes as their school lunches due to other children making fun of them. This always makes me very thankful that I never had to experience this sense of embarrassment as a result of sharing my culture with others.

All this to say that, I not only love how being able to experience new cultures is so readily available at our fingertips, but I also love the openness and acceptance in the community it has created.