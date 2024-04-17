Ways to Make the Most of Your 20s This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When debating taking a risk or doing something exciting, I like to remind myself, for lack of a better phrase, that I will only live once. We are all destined to die someday. While that’s slightly scary, what I find even more frightening is lying on my deathbed with regrets. I don’t want to be old and bitter, ruminating on the places I didn’t travel, the hobbies I didn’t try, and the opportunities I let slip by. That’s why I give into the societal pressure to make the most of my twenties.

As a twenty-year-old, I’m young, but I can look after myself. I’m responsible, but I have minimal serious commitments. So, this is the perfect time to make memories and live my life to the fullest. Of course, I can still enjoy life when I’m older, but I often think of John O’Callaghan’s quote: “To not dance when you had the health and could hear the music could be the biggest regret of your life.”

Here are some ways to make the most of your twenties this summer:

Travel

I recently went on a plane by myself, and let me tell you, it’s rejuvenating to travel alone and break your everyday routine with places and people you’ve never seen. Travelling is an easy way to create lasting memories and build character.

Go to local events

Here in Windsor, ON, we have annual fireworks, Art in the Park, the Walkerville Distillery District Night Market, and many more fun summer events. There’s nothing like getting yourself all cute, going out for a drink or meal, and enjoying a local event with your loved ones.

Go to a concert

If one of your favourite musicians is touring, why not see them in concert this summer? Not only will you have the thrilling experience of screaming your favourite songs with hundreds of people, but you’ll likely have funny stories from the night to laugh about in the future.

Go camping

There are many beautiful places to camp in Ontario, such as Grand Bend, Killarney, Algonquin Provincial Park, Pinery Provincial Park, and Tobermory. Grab some friends, explore nature, and make memories without breaking the bank!

Learn a new hobby or habit

With your head free of essays and midterms, you could focus on building a new habit or starting a new hobby this summer. Some ideas include crocheting, drawing, running, meditating, and cooking.

Volunteer

It’s safe to say making a difference in others’ lives is a valuable use of free time. You could volunteer for charity or help out your community with local events. You might even make some lifelong friends!

Apply for scholarships or student jobs

When relaxing by the pool or taking summer classes, it’s easy to forget about scholarships and student jobs. Summer is the perfect time to submit your applications, as you can carefully craft your essays and cover letters. This summer, I’ll keep my eye on Student Awards, ScholarshipsCanada, and my school’s job postings.

Document everything

What’s the point of making memories if you don’t document them? There are multiple ways you can document your summer: taking photos, making videos, writing in a diary, or making a scrapbook. If you document your summer, you’ll be able to look back and cherish the moments!

I don’t know about you, but I’ll try out as many of these ideas as I can this summer. I want to create memories to smile about for years to come.