In recent years, the social media platform TikTok has had a huge surge in popularity. TikTok is marketed towards teens and young adults and involves swiping rapidly between short videos. It has even succeeded in evolving pop culture; TikTok has popularized many new trends, products, and jokes which have become well known by nearly everyone in its target age group. Considering its huge influence on society, it is alarming to hear the negative effects TikTok is having on the youth. Many researchers and scientists have concluded that TikTok is extremely harmful to the brain, as well as being very addictive. TikTok is killing its consumers’ brains, be it through increasing the incidence of mental health issues, shortening attention span and intelligence, and more.

TikTok is designed to be addictive. Unlike most other social media apps, where users are shown content from creators they already follow, TikTok shows endless streams of content, from a variety of different accounts, using its algorithm to choose the videos that will keep users on the app the longest. Social Media Psychology claims that TikTok is a platform driven by social voyeurism. Social voyeurism refers to an infatuation, sometimes being in a sexual nature, to watching others One study found that user-generated content is the most addictive type of content for young people who practically come on the app to binge on the lives of strangers (Aleksandra, 2022).

Not only is TikTok addictive, but it is actively making teens and young adults less intelligent. The endless scrolling between extremely short videos decreases the attention span and even the short-term memory of youth. This is extremely detrimental when it comes to their education. In elaborating on TikTok’s effect on the reduction of cognitive function, Oxford Blue states, “nearly 50% of users surveyed by TikTok said that videos longer than a minute long were “stressful” (Zaveri, 2023).

Another extremely alarming side effect of TikTok is its effect on the mental health of youth. Studies show that people who actively use TikTok are more likely to develop chronic depression, anxiety, and extreme stress. Another aspect of TikTok which is detrimental to its users’ mental health is the normalization and glorification of dangerous habits, including but not limited to disordered eating, self-harm, and excessive drinking and drug use. Research shows that teens who engage in social media for over 3 hours a day are more likely to commit suicide as adults; this plays into TikTok’s addictive nature, as well as how accessive use of TikTok has been proven to lower self-esteem and self-worth, especially amongst young girls.

Overall, deleting TikTok is the best option. Otherwise , everyone should limit their time on it to less than an hour a day and be aware of its harmful effects on the human brain. Addictions can be hard to manage and heal from, and there can also be a fear of missing out whilst most of the population engages in TikTok trends and language, however it is incredibly important to consider the health of your brain. Lastly, I want to mention that if you feel your mental health is in danger, don’t be afraid to reach out to someone for support and take a break from social media.

