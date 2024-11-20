The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves finish falling and the breeze starts to chill, autumn slips away, and fall waltzes in. I believe in enjoying every season and making the most out of it, a bucket list is a wonderful way to do that. It serves as a helpful list of activities to complete with your friends and self-care ideas while you take a break from studying! It’s also the perfect way to enjoy the holidays and chase away the winter blues!

You can add traditional favourites such as skating (I recommend skating at the WFCU Centre in Windsor). You can personalize your list any way you would like; all you need is a pen and paper, or you can find a cool template on Canva! However, don’t stress about completing all your items on the list. This is just a fun outline of possible activities to fill up your weekends with relaxation and adventure! I hope this list inspires you to make your own fall bucket list!

1. DIY your own winter décor

Get crafty and make DIY decorations with pinecones, snowflakes, and bows to celebrate the season at home. You can go on Pinterest to get inspired! Checkout this cute and easy DIY decoration; https://woodlarkblog.com/diy-mini-clay-star-garland/

2. Visit Jackson Park

I love visiting Jackson Park and looking at all the Christmas lights! Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, it’s still beautiful to look at and visit with friends and family. Enjoy a hot drink and snap some cute photos! Bonus if you wear your favourite sweater!

3. Host a sleepover with your friends

Invite your friends over for a winter-themed sleepover! Make some snacks, watch a Christmas movie, make some hot chocolate, light some candles, and cozy up with some warm blankets.

4. Go on a nature walk

Take a moment to relax and go for a walk. Take the time to look at the last of the falling leaves, the upcoming snow, and breathe in some fresh air. Walk around your neighborhood or go to a park such as Ojibway Park or Malden Park. Invite some friends or take some time to listen to music.

5. Enjoy your favorite hot drink or try a new one

Experiment with trying different holiday-inspired beverages, from chai lattes to peppermint mochas, or stick to your favorite hot drink.

6. Watch your favorite holiday movie

Watching movies during the holidays with no deadlines and nowhere to be is so comforting! Celebrate by starting with your favourite! One of mine is How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

7. Bake festive cookies

Take a breather and bake some cookies. You can do this yourself or with some friends. Pillsbury has great Christmas sugar cookies or try making this holiday-inspired cookie recipe! https://cambreabakes.com/peppermint-chocolate-chip-cookies/

8. Read a new book

Start reading that book you’ve been putting off or check out the library for a new read! I am currently reading The Shadows Between Us by Tricia Levenseller, which I highly recommend.

9. Cook a warm soup or chili

Nothing screams fall like a warm bowl of food! Try making this classic chili https://pin.it/y0PVglXmf or try a new soup recipe.

10. Make your room cozy

Winter means freezing temperatures. It always feels like a shock even though I know it’s coming! Start preparing by adding some extra blankets on your bed, stocking up on some fuzzy socks, and adding your favourite candle.