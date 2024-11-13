Taylor Swift Songs Every Non-Swiftie Should Listen To

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a lifelong Taylor Swift fan, an Eras tour attendee, and someone who shares a birthday with Taylor herself, it is safe to say I am quite knowledgeable about all of Taylor Swift’s discography and have no problem reciting the lyrics to most of her songs. While I love all her songs, I have also met avid Taylor Swift haters who claim not to enjoy a single song of hers. With that said, I am here to share some songs that a non-Swiftie may enjoy if they are open to giving her music another try.

“Invisible string”

“Invisible string” is a beautifully written song with great lyricism. The instrumental is dreamy, calming, and peaceful. The song conveys the message that there are “invisible strings” or little moments and experiences in life leading you to exactly where you are meant to be. It is the perfect song to listen to during study sessions and always puts me in a good mood. You can find this track on the Folklore album. Some other popular songs from Folklore include “cardigan,” “the 1,” “this is me trying,” and “the last great american dynasty.”

“False God”

“False God” is one of my favourite songs on Swift’s Lover album. While I do not normally listen to jazz music, this smooth R&B song is effortlessly flawless and never gets old. The song emphasizes love and faith, and its instrumental is more sensual and moody than some of her previous works. There is no better way to describe this song than to say it is a work of art. Other songs I recommend on this album are “London Boy,” “Daylight,” “The Archer,” and “Afterglow.”

“ivy”

“Ivy” is the ideal song to add to your fall or winter playlist. Its instrumental is delicate and folksy with calming and sedative vocals. The song is called “ivy” as the track centres around forbidden love, using ivy as a metaphor. I have yet to find a song comparable to this one; it is one of my most streamed songs for that reason. You can find it on the evermore album, along with other hauntingly beautiful tracks such as “willow,” “tolerate it,” “‘tis the damn season,” and “it’s time to go.”

“coney island” (feat. The National)

One of my favourite collaborations in Swift’s discography is “coney island,” which features The National. Both vocals blend exquisitely to share the regrets and lessons that arise from past relationships. It has a nostalgic feel and, while not the most lighthearted song, that is not to say it is not worth listening to if you enjoy introspective indie and alternative rock music.

“Clean” (Taylor’s Version)

Whenever someone in my friend group goes through a breakup, we tend to scream this song in the car at full blast. This cathartic and freeing melody is featured on Taylor’s 1989 album. The song is about finding closure and acceptance after a breakup. Be sure to listen to “Clean (Taylor’s Version),” as it delivers a more mature version while still preserving the timeless feel of the original.

“Style” (Taylor’s Version)

“Style” is an iconic pop song many people enjoy, even if they are not frequent Taylor Swift listeners. Upbeat and electric, it always brightens my day while listening to it. It is another timeless classic perfect for late-night drives with the people you love. If you like “Style,” I recommend listening to “Out of The Woods,” “I Wish You Would,” “New Romantics,” and “You Are In Love,” all included in the 1989 album.

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

This list would not be complete without including “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” This song is a cinematic masterpiece filled with vulnerable, gut-wrenching lyrics that make it what it is. Despite the 10-minute length, it is another one of my most streamed songs, especially during this time of year. I recommend giving this track a listen if you are looking for emotional depth and want to see for yourself why the majority of Taylor Swift fans defend it to anyone who says otherwise.