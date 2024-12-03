This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Finals are swiftly approaching! This signals a season of unrest for post-secondary students, as we stress, scramble, and struggle. For lots of us, we’re already preparing for all-nighters, where we’ll inevitably cram in everything we’ve learned before the big day. However, it doesn’t need to be this way! These are just a few tips and tricks I use to keep my stress low and my grades high.

Efficient Time Management

One pitfall lots of students fall into, including myself sometimes, is poor preparation before the exam. This can be due to procrastination or poor delegation of priorities. Sometimes, we might waste all our time studying for one subject and neglect the others, or we might underestimate how long studying will take, and then have to rush. During exam season, I like to be sure that I’m making time to efficiently study each and every subject.

One method I’ve been using since last year was making a calendar and plotting out when I’ll study for which subjects on which days. I like to do this on the calendar application on my computer, but you can use Google Calendar or a physical calendar too. For example, I might write that I’ll study Chemistry from 3 PM to 7 PM, then Biology from 7 PM to 10 PM. This can get even more specific such as writing that I’ll study Chapter 3 of Physics at a certain time slot. While it seems really simple, setting aside specific periods of time for specific subjects has helped me a lot to stay on track. This way, I can physically visualize how I’m going to spend my time studying and preparing myself for exams properly.

Resting and Relaxing

I cannot stress this enough: sleep is important! I learned the hard way last year that all-nighters are the worst way to study. While it might seem helpful to spend more time awake so you can get more studying accomplished, all this actually does is drain you. You’re not at your greatest learning and test-taking potential when you’re sleep-deprived. Similarly to how I plan my time on a calendar, I always make sure to stop myself when I know I need to sleep. Extensive research shows that sleep plays a critical role in the storage and processing of memory, as well as strengthening one’s overall ability to memorize information. When you’re sleep-deprived, the neurons in your brain are overworked, making it more difficult to remember and learn.

Instead of cramming all the information into your head in one night, it’s much better to slowly review it over the course of a few days or weeks, allowing yourself to “sleep on it” and store that information in your head.

In addition to getting enough sleep, I also find it super important to get some downtime and relaxation. For the same reasons as being sleep-deprived, feeling stressed and isolated can also be very detrimental to the learning process. Even during exams, I find it super important to mentally heal from studying, especially long periods of studying. I always like to ensure that I take regular study breaks to go on a walk, spend time with a loved one, read, or nap. Research shows that taking study breaks from 5 minutes up to an hour helps refresh the brain and improves one’s productivity and focus. However, it’s important that this break isn’t just scrolling on social media, which has been proven to reduce focus and attention span.

Collaborate and Work Together

As an old saying goes, two heads are better than one! Tackling problems with another person from your class can help fill in the gaps of your understanding, while also helping that person too. Collaborating with another person is especially helpful with active learning, specifically by having group discussions and teaching the material to one another. There is a lot of evidence to show that active learning with another person is a very efficient study method. The social interaction not only makes us more motivated but also leads to better engagement with the material and helps us retain information better than if we were to study alone.

Overall, exam season is a time that puts us to the test, but that doesn’t mean it should get the best of us! It’s important to use proper study methods to best apply ourselves, however that might be.