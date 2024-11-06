Reasons You Should Start Volunteering & Where to Start

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Volunteering is an enriching experience that benefits the community and individuals who choose to give their time and skills. One of the primary reasons to volunteer is the opportunity for personal growth. Engaging in volunteer work often pushes individuals out of their comfort zones, allowing them to confront new challenges and situations. Whether it’s working towards a goal, tackling environmental issues, or helping those in need, each experience offers valuable lessons that foster resilience and adaptability. Through volunteering, individuals learn about their strengths and weaknesses, gaining a deeper understanding of themselves. This self-discovery can lead to increased confidence and a clearer sense of purpose.

Additionally, volunteering contributes to a sense of fulfillment and purpose. The act of helping others and giving back to the community can be very rewarding. Personally, I’ve found volunteering to give me so much joy. In high school, I participated in the Best Buddies program which involved having lunch with the students in the STEPS program once a week. We would have lunch with them once a week and play Uno. Volunteering can also give you an opportunity to engage with diverse communities and expose you to different cultures, lifestyles, and challenges, promoting empathy and understanding. This expanded worldview can foster a greater sense of social responsibility and encourage you to become advocates for positive change in your community. By witnessing the impact of their contributions firsthand, volunteers can inspire others to get involved, creating a ripple effect of kindness and service.

From personal growth and skill development to building meaningful connections and finding fulfillment, the benefits of volunteering are vast and varied. It not only enhances one’s life but also contributes to a better society. By choosing to volunteer, individuals embark on a journey of discovery, compassion, and connection that can lead to a more fulfilling life. I’ve included a list of some organizations and clubs to check out that are in need of volunteers!

Sending Sunshine at UWindsor

Sending Sunshine is a new club that makes uplifting cards to send to seniors all over the country! Volunteers decorate cards and write brief messages inside that can include jokes, positive messages, or compliments that let someone know that they are valued.

Windsor Public Library’s Book Buddy Program

The Book Buddy Program involves being partnered up with a child to read books to. This helps them increase their reading comprehension and vocabulary. It’s offered at any Windsor Public Library branch.

Windsor Regional Hospital

Both Windsor Regional Hospital campuses – Met and Ouellette, have a gift shop run by volunteers. They are always in need of more.

Welcome Center Shelter

The Welcome Center shelter is an emergency shelter for women and their families experiencing homelessness in Windsor Essex County. Their goal is to help transition women and families out of homelessness through emergency shelters and peer-supported services. They are in need of supply donations as well as volunteers.