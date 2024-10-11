Rating Popular ‘Booktok’ Books I’ve Read

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Thanks to the Goodreads app tracking my reads, I know that I’ve finished about 40 books in the past two years. My taste is all over the place, so I’ve naturally fallen down the pipeline of reading what has become trendy on social media, including TikTok and Instagram. Here is a small sample size of ratings and opinions I’ve given to trending books.

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

This story follows Nora, who is transported to a library after attempting to take her own life. Instead of death, the library allows her to relive different versions of her current life with the promise that she gets to remain in the life where she is happiest. I think the premise of visiting and living in parallel lives was interesting, and with the book’s good quality writing, I was hooked for most of the story. However, about halfway through this story, it basically becomes a self-help book, which derailed my interest. I gave The Midnight Library 3/5 stars for good storytelling but a questionable yet predictable ending.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

This is a crime/thriller series that follows high school student Pip trying to figure out how fellow student Andie Bell was actually murdered. I was skeptical starting this series as at the time, I wasn’t an avid crime reader. However, I was pleasantly surprised as it was impossible to put down, with so many unexpected plot twists. I gave this book 5/5 stars; it’s a good introduction for anyone who is interested in this genre as it’s not too juvenile or too gruesome.

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

I originally decided to read this back in 2022 when it first gained significant traction on social media. Regardless of its heavy themes, such as abuse, Hoover’s writing is very juvenile and silly. This is what I would expect from a novice on Wattpad, not a published writer. I decided on 2/5 stars for the poor execution, but not anything lower since this book took less than two days to finish.

Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney

Spoiler: I love Sally Rooney. Conversations with Friends is about two college best friends, Frances and Bobbi, who make an unexpected friendship with older couple Melissa and Nick. I love how every character is well-rounded, each with their own issues that shape how they interact with other people. I also think Rooney does a great job of illustrating how wealth disparity affects relationships. However, I’ve seen people dislike her choice to omit the use of quotation marks when characters are speaking. Regardless, it’s a 5/5 from me.

The Serpent and the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent

While not as popular in the fantasy genre as Fourth Wing or A Court of Thorns and Roses, this book still has over half a million reviews on Goodreads and has been widely labeled as a ‘vampire Hunger Games’. Oraya is a human under the care of vampire king Vincent when she decides to enter a Hunger Games-style tournament where a God will grant her wish of becoming a vampire if she wins. Obviously, not everything goes to plan. I gave this book 4/5 stars because I think the author did a great job of coming up with unique world-building and vampire characteristics, but there are several plot holes and lingering questions regarding said world-building.

While picking up a book that social media has labeled as a ‘viral good book’ may not always guarantee that you’ve found your new favourite read, I think it’s been a valuable experience to try trending books and form my own opinion. This is how I found new genres that I wouldn’t have tried out otherwise! Trending books are also a great starting point for somebody looking to become an avid reader; you’ll never know what you may find.