Nobody talks about Dijon enough. And no, I don’t mean mustard. Dijon is an American musician who writes and sings alternative, pop, and R&B songs. He often blurs the lines between these genres, making his music unique. I love Dijon. His songs seem to tell a private story I’m desperate to understand. The themes of romance and nostalgia mixed with catchy lyrics make his music addictive for me. It’s almost my girlfriend’s birthday, and in honour of our shared Dijon obsession, here is a ranking of my favourite Dijon songs:

“The Stranger”

The combination of voices in “The Stranger” captivates me. This song feels like seeing somebody you love after being separated for a long time. Trust me, I know the feeling.

“The Dress”

This one is basically saying, “I know we’ve been through a lot, but let’s have a good time like we used to.” The chorus is very catchy, and the structure is more conventional than that of “The Stranger.”

“Hunni”

“Whatever it is that you say I should do, I’ll do.” We love devotion.

“Big Mike’s”

This song is very intimate and calming; it feels like you’re overhearing somebody’s secrets.

“Rodeo Clown”

“Rodeo Clown” captures the feeling of being obsessed with somebody who doesn’t see your worth. I always scream the lyric, “I still wear the T-shirt that you gave me.”

“Talk Down”

“Talk Down” is repetitive, but I adore how Dijon portrays deep relationships in it.

“Nico’s Red Truck”

This is another one with a catchy chorus. There’s so much nostalgia in it; it’s perfect for a sentimental person.

“Many Times”

This is one of Dijon’s most upbeat songs. I love to sing (read: scream) “Many Times” when I’m driving.

“Skin”

If you like a strong beat in a song, this is the one for you. “Skin” is what got me hooked on Dijon.

“God in Wilson”

I love the vulnerability of him expressing his terrible thoughts and wondering how God would react. This is a slow, quiet song.

“Alley-Oop”

A little weird, but very romantic.

“Sweet Thing”

This is a cover of “Sweet Thing” by Chaka Khan and Tony Maiden from the 1970s. I prefer Dijon’s alternative twist on the song, tbh.

“Wild”

This song is a Dijon staple. It’s perfect for cooking breakfast with your partner on a Sunday morning. It would be higher on the list if I didn’t overplay it.

Okay, this was way harder than I thought it would be. All of Dijon’s songs are too good! The versatility of his music makes it difficult to rank; I might put “Many Times” or “Skin” higher on the list if I’m in an upbeat mood, or if I’m feeling romantic, “Alley-Oop” might be closer to the top.

I hope you give Dijon a listen. I doubt you’ll regret it!