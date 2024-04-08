Navigating the NCLEX-RN: A Graduating BScN Student’s Personal Study Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a graduating Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) student, the idea of taking the NCLEX exam can be both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. Now that I have completed all graduation requirements and am officially done nursing school, it is time to prepare for the long awaited NCLEX. The NCLEX, or National Council Licensure Examination, is a crucial last step towards becoming a registered nurse – a board exam issued to license you as an RN. To prepare for this significant milestone, one must be well prepared for the material and ready to tackle the exam. I’ve compiled a list of some things I will be considering when preparing for my NCLEX-RN, which I plan to write in June of 2024 (you can schedule it whenever you’d like).

1. Understanding the NCLEX Format:

a. Familiarizing yourself with the format of the NCLEX is the first step. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions, as well as alternate format questions like prioritization, select-all-that-apply, and ordered response. Knowing what to expect allows you to better prepare and practice those style questions, aligning with the approach adopted throughout nursing school.

2. Assessment of Strengths and Weaknesses:

a. Before diving into intensive study sessions, conduct a self-assessment to identify strengths and weaknesses in various nursing content areas. This can be accomplished through diagnostic tests , reviewing past coursework, taking trial quizzes from courses, or buying a full course and taking the mock NCLEX itself.

3. Utilizing Review Materials:

a. Invest in reputable NCLEX review materials such as textbooks, online courses, and practice question banks. Resources like Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination, UWorld, and Kaplan NCLEX Prep can provide comprehensive content review, practice questions, and mock exams that use the same computerized testing system as the NCLEX-RN.

4. Creating a Study Schedule:

a. Develop a realistic study schedule that allocates time for reviewing content, practicing questions, and taking breaks. Consistency is key, so aim for regular study sessions leading up to the exam date. I plan on studying a few hours a day for six weeks and taking my final week of study before the NCLEX for a review and break to calm the nerves.

5. Practice, Practice, Practice:

a. Dedicate a significant portion of your study time to practicing NCLEX-style questions. Focus on understanding the rationale behind each answer choice, rather than simply memorizing facts. This will help develop critical thinking skills essential for success on the exam.

6. Self-Care:

a. Amidst the rigors of studying for the NCLEX, prioritize self-care to maintain mental and physical well-being. Get adequate sleep, eat nutritious meals, exercise regularly, and take breaks to prevent burnout.

In conclusion, preparing for the NCLEX as a graduating BScN student requires dedication, diligence, and strategic planning. By following a personalized study guide that encompasses content review, practice questions, and self-care, you can confidently tackle the exam and take the next step towards launching your nursing career.