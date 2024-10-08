This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

As midterms are starting to pop up,this can be a very stressful and overwhelming time. There is so much to do, and there doesn’t seem to be enough time to do it! During midterm season, it can be very hard to stay focused. But don’t worry, all hope is not lost! There are many things you can do to prepare yourself to ace your midterms this semester. Below are my top tips for writing your exams, I hope they prove useful!

Get enough sleep It is imperative to get enough sleep the night before a midterm, and while studying. Without a good night’s sleep, your brain will not retain as much information, or have its maximal thinking power. By getting 7-9 hours of sleep per night, you can increase your performance when studying as well as during the midterm itself. It will also increase your energy, and is beneficial to your mental health. put down your phone It can be so easy to get lost on your phone for hours. Especially on social media. Put your phone in an area that is out of arm’s reach when studying. This is so that you cannot pick up your phone to check, and then get stuck for a session of endless scrolling. Make sure to turn your phone on silent; notifications can distract you and bring you out of your studying mode. revise, revise, revise Study even when you think it’s common sense. Study the material you don’t think will be in the midterm. Taking the additional study steps and going the extra mile can ensure you aren’t surprised when you open the midterm. Be prepared for anything! take lots of breaks Our minds can get tired from doing too much studying all at once. Give yourself a breather and take a little break. Read a few pages of your favourite book, take a short walk outside, call a friend. Do whatever you need to do to relax your mind before starting up again. Studies show that someone who takes regular breaks when studying performs better on their exams then someone who does not. be confident It can be easy to second guess ourselves and lack confidence in our knowledge. Overthinking can make or break you during a midterm. Use positive affirmations such as: “I can do this”, “I am smart” and “I’m prepared”. This can help ease your midterm anxiety and sooth your mind; allowing you to think calmly and logically while taking your midterm.

Overall, it’s important to work smarter rather than harder. I hope my tips are able to help you during your midterms this semester. Good luck to everyone writing midterms!