My Top 10 The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Episodes

For 36 seasons and counting, The Simpsons has been the fiery trailblazer of adult comedy cartoons. Making their television debut in 1987 on the Tracey Ullman Show and the series piloting in 1989, this quirky, all-American family has been a staple of pop culture. Though I preferred other shows growing up such as Family Guy, Futurama, and Bob’s Burgers, I looked forward to tuning in to the annual Treehouse of Horror anthology special every November. It was always so exciting walking into class Monday morning to talk with my classmates about the wacky antics the town of Springfield got themselves into for Halloween. I have seen each THOH episode at least twice, and I’ve learned that there are some I tend to watch more than others. After rewatching each of the 34 episodes this reading week, I have finally assembled my top 10 specials. If you have been looking to begin watching these episodes, consider starting with one of these.

10. Treehouse of Horror XX

I remember watching the premiere of this episode when I was 7-years-old. I watched it just as I started to gain an interest in horror, psychological thrillers, and all things spooky, so I’m not surprised that it still resonates with me after all those years. Without spoiling, I will say the twist at the end of the first story still throws me for a loop every time I watch it. For the second story, I enjoy the classic gag of not calling zombies by their actual name, but as something unique to that specific universe. When I was younger, I never appreciated the brilliance of the final story but after watching it more recently, I appreciate the levels of meta and humour it portrays.

9. Treehouse of Horror VI

When I mention this episode to friends, everyone always recalls the closing story but to me, I believe it’s the middle tale that really shines. The episode opens with local shop mascots coming to life and taking over Springfield, which is neat, but doesn’t compare to the other stories. The jewel of this episode is the A Nightmare on Elm Street parody with Willie the groundskeeper as one creepy Freddie Kruger. The last story shows something very unique, experimental, and captivating for the time animation. The number of meta jokes in this story alone is enough to keep you entertained for a good while. Every time I watch this episode, I still pick up on little tidbits.

8. Treehouse of Horror X

The episode opener is a beautifully done rendition of I Know What You Did Last Summer and is easily the most memorable story of the episode. Poor Homer keeps digging himself into holes while trying to wash away his association with the death of his beloved neighbour. The second story, although not scary in the traditional sense, still is an enjoyable watch and gets some good chuckles out of me. The finale story is a great take on the Y2K craze and mania that, according to my parents, still shows what many people thought would happen with the welcoming of the new millennium. Though not as strong as other episodes on this list, it is still fun to watch nonetheless.

7. Treehouse of Horror VIII

This special displays a combination of great stories that overall offer an entertaining episode, even if the individual stories themselves are not as enticing as others, allowing it to still stand tall and cement its place as a rather classic THOH episode. The episode opens with Homer getting caught up in a “last man on Earth” scenario that quickly turns out to be much more than he can handle. The second part is an awesome retelling of The Fly and it is a lovely example of the lesson “be careful what you wish for”. The third, and best story of the episode, is a wonderful tale of the origins of Trick-or-Treat. This episode is a parody of The Crucible with tie-ins to The Scarlet Letter and some Shakespeare plays.

6. Treehouse of Horror VII

I love this episode so much, especially the first story. The shining star is an off-putting tale of twins separated at birth. Without giving too much away, as someone who is left-handed, the conclusions always make me laugh more than I should. Although it doesn’t quite fit the vibe of THOH, I still find the second story enjoyable. It’s amusing seeing Lisa accidently create a civilization and essentially play the role of their deity. The last story also really stands out to me, as it’s the first story since THOH I that has Kang and Kodos be the main focus. Though I wasn’t alive when this episode came out, I find the political jokes very funny and even a tad relatable now to our current climate.

5. Treehouse of Horror XXXIII

Being the newest episode on this list, it amazes me how high I ranked it. All three stories are extremely strong with so much happening with the writing, art, and background details. The first story is an eerie but comedic take on The Babadook that kept me very engaged and tuned in. As a huge anime fan, I was in awe watching the second story, a brilliantly well done telling of Death Note. The character’s demeanor, the world building, the scenes and animation, really knocked this entire episode out of the park. I was amazed with how they recreated the main character’s bedroom to reflect the original show, as well as the characters movements and actions. The third story is an excellent rendition of West World with some excellent “breaking the 4th wall” moments.

4. Treehouse of Horror III

4th place goes to a rather solid contender. The episode opens with a Child’s Play-esque storyline in which Homer surprises Bart with a Krusty the Clown doll. Unfortunately, we come to see that this doll has a couple of tricks up its sleeves. Though the resolution is lackluster, the story is still rather strong. The middle story is an excellent rendition of King Kong with Homer becoming a caricature of the title ape. The last story is a classic cliché of accidentally raising the dead, and the crazy antics that come along with it.

3. Treehouse of Horror IV

Bronze medal goes to a great episode. The first story is one of my favourite of the anthology series. The ironic but whimsical thought of Flanders as Homer’s devil is practically perfect casting. The story also contains one of the best television court scenes I’ve ever seen. The second story is a mind game to Bart, as he attempts to convince his fellow peers on the bus that there are monsters attacking their bus. It’s a great story because you can feel Bart lose his mind as he continually tries to convince everyone that he isn’t crazy and that they really are being attacked. The last tale is a take on Dracula and follows the Simpsons as they are invited to Mr. Burn’s castle in Pennsylvania, carefully unfolding the mystery piece by piece. All three of the stories are comedic and still frightening enough to really embody the horror aspect of Treehouse of Horror.

2. Treehouse of Horror I

It’s no surprise that the start of the THOH series would be so high up on this list. There’s a reason so many fans consider this episode the gold standard. Each of the three stories is entertaining and enticing. The first story is an accurate rip-off of The Amityville Horror among other popular horror movie tropes and cliches. The second story introduces us to Kang and Kodos, aliens that appear each special and can be typically seen attempting to eat humans and claim world domination. The third story is a retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven, narrated by the wonderfully talented James Earl Jones. As a massive fan of Poe, I always look forward to watching this episode each fall season specifically for that story, even though the other two are equally as strong.

1. Treehouse of Horror V

I don’t believe having this episode as my favourite will be seen as controversial. This episode begins very strongly with a humorous depiction of Stephen King’s The Shining, with gags and misleading joke setups around every corner. So many quotable moments of The Simpsons can be found within the first 7 minutes alone. The second story is a light-hearted time travel tale, and the third is a wonderfully written story about teachers of the school and their strange taste for certain proteins. There are laughable moments sprinkled throughout the episode, not to mention a great gag with Willie the groundskeeper every story that you see coming, but can’t help to enjoy. It’s an episode with no filler, which is so rare for any type of show, and one of the several reasons why this episode is my favourite.