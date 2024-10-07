This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

As someone who has had the same makeup routine for the last few years, there are a lot of products I have repurchased at least a few times. As much as I love trying new products, shades, and different looks for special events, my everyday makeup usually stays the same. I tend to go for a glowy natural look and keep it light as I usually keep my makeup on for the majority of the day. While these are not all the products I use, these are my most repurchased makeup products that I recommend purchasing if you want a long-lasting and high quality product:

Refy Glow and Sculpt Face Primer with Niacinamide

The Refy roller primer has been my most repurchased primer as of late. It is a hydrating serum with a facial roller applicator to sculpt your face. It is easy to apply, good for any skin type, and contains Niacinamide to reduce redness and blemishes. Refy also has a new oil-control blurring primer that I will be trying next.

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid

The “Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation” has quickly become my favourite foundation, and while I have only repurchased it once, I will be repurchasing it again once I run out a second time. While this foundation is on the pricier side, it is a transfer-resistant, medium-coverage foundation with SPF and hyaluronic acid. This foundation gives me a perfect base and always gives me a natural finish while also hydrating my skin.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

The “Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer” is the product I repurchase the most as I am always using it on the go. I love that it is buildable, long-lasting, and crease-resistant. This concealer is great for reducing dark circles and blemishes and will last up to 16 hours while retaining moisture for 24-hour hydration.

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Cream Bronzer Stick

My go-to bronzer stick that gives my skin the perfect glow is the cream bronzer stick from Rare Beauty. I love this bronzer stick as it blends a lot easier than other bronzer sticks I have tried in the past. It is also long-wearing as well as non-greasy and water-resistant. This is the perfect product to elevate your makeup look, and it is very affordable considering how long the product will last.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting powder

The Huda Beauty setting powder is one of my holy grail makeup products, and I have yet to find another loose powder that compares to it. This product bakes and sets your makeup look while also locking it in for 10 hours with an airbrushed finish. It is easy to apply and provides a light coverage so you look natural rather than cakey. I use the shade Pound Cake as part of my everyday makeup routine.

Dior Rosy Glow Blush

The Dior blush has been one of my favourite products over the years. The pink shade is subtle but fairly pigmented, and it blends into the skill very well. It is buildable and pairs nicely with the bronzers and highlighter I use. I have yet to find another powder blush that compares, and this product is well worth the money as it lasts a long time.

Fenty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

I was put on this product by a friend and it has been my most-used highlighter ever since. This is a diamond-dusted highlighter that can be used on the face and body. It is very sparkly, so a little goes a long way. It effortlessly melts into the skin and is the perfect finishing touch for any makeup look. I use the platinum shade “How Many Carats?!”

Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-eyes Volumizing and Curling Mascara

This mascara has quickly become one of my go-to products, and there have been several times where people have asked if I am wearing eyelash extensions, which is not the case. I had used other mascaras in the past, but I wanted to try something new that would provide volume as well as length. This product not only does that, but also gives the lashes a curling effect. It’s also smudge-proof, which is a must for me.

Makeup By Mario Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil

I am always looking for ways to make my green eyes pop, and this product is perfect for that. It is a dual-ended liner that comes in four shades, and it is one of the most pigmented products on this list. I like to use the soft brown shade on my lower lash line; it is the best way to add a pop of colour to your eyes without having to add any eyeshadow.

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer

Having blonde hair means I also have pretty light eyebrows, and I had not been able to find many blonde eyebrow pencils in the past, until I discovered this one. It comes in 12 shades and is great if you want natural-looking brows that also look more defined and shaped. It is waterproof and lasts up to 12 hours. I like to pair this product with the 24-HR Brow Setter that is also by Benefit.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick

My list would not be complete without mentioning the Charlotte Tilbury matte lipstick. It’s the one product I carry with me all the time, and I have purchased it time and time again. It’s the perfect creamy formula and lasts all day long. I use the shade “Pillow Talk” which is a fan favourite and not always in stock, but I like to pair it with the Lip Cheat Lip Liner in shade “Pillow Talk Medium.”