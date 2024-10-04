My Guide to Making the Perfect Boo Basket in Windsor, ON

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Boo! It’s Halloween! Well, it’s October. But same thing, right? I’ve been waiting for this time of year for months, and what better way to celebrate than to give someone a boo basket? Boo baskets are baskets full of autumn and Halloween-themed gifts for someone you love (aka your “boo”). I love this idea not only because Halloween is my favourite holiday, but because boo baskets are thoughtful, customizable, and budget-friendly.

Here’s my budget-friendly guide to conjuring the perfect boo basket. Get ready to enchant your partner, friend, or family member!

The Basket

While I would seek a black basket to embrace the chilling theme of this gift, you have the freedom to choose a basket that fits your aesthetic and budget. When I haunt local thrift stores, namely Goodwill, I see plenty of cheap wicker baskets that would require a little cleaning to be the perfect boo basket. Dollarama has bins and baskets under $5, and Walmart has options under $20, including this large black bin for $15 and this small white bin for $3. Once you have a basket, you could amp up the festivity with black and orange tissue paper, which you can find at Party City for under $2 per package.

Something to Wear

Does your boo possess a passion for eerie fashion? If so, adding Halloween pyjamas to your boo basket is a spooktacular idea. I love these $35 skeleton pyjama pants from Old Navy. Urban Planet also carries a cheaper option: Halloween pyjama sets for only $16. A spooky shirt, hoodie, or piece of jewellery would also do the trick (and treat!). One of my favourite witchy stores, Smudge Metaphysical, has pumpkin earrings for only $6 and this Easy Bake Coven shirt for $30.

Something to Do

Autumn is often hectic with school assignments, extracurricular activities, and impending holidays. Your boo would likely appreciate a fun, relaxing activity. I suggest heading to Michaels for a paintable haunted house or pumpkin patch. These crafts are $15 or less. Pro tip: Michaels usually has a discount code on their website you can apply when checking out in person! If your boo isn’t crafty, I suggest swinging by Biblioasis Bookshop for a frightful read, such as the Indigenous dark fiction anthology Never Whistle at Night. You could even include a murder mystery board game or tickets for a Halloween movie in your boo basket!

Something to Eat and Drink

It’s the season for pumpkin spice, trick-or-treating, and baked goods. Let’s not pretend we’re eating healthy, okay? Bulk Barn and Dollarama are both affordable options to buy your boo some sweets. Although all candy is Halloween-y, Bulk Barn has candy corn, gummy pumpkins, and brain gummies to embrace the spirit. Plus, you can get 15% off at Bulk Barn if you bring a reusable container on Sundays or present student identification on Wednesdays. As for other treats, these pumpkin spice cookies from Walmart are only $4 and look mouth-watering. If your boo craves a festive drink (and don’t we all?), Walmart has pumpkin spice k-cups, bengal spice tea, chai latte concentrate, and pumpkin spice coffee creamer; each item is under $13!

Something to Pamper with

Let your boo summon spa vibes by adding self-care gifts to their basket. Recently, I saw the cutest Halloween-themed pimple patches (bats, cats, pumpkins, etc.) at Winners. Lush, a handmade cosmetics store in Devonshire Mall, has plenty of Halloween-themed self-care items, including this pumpkin bath bomb for $8 and this black cat face mask for $12. If you are already dropping by Smudge Metaphysical, you could pick up this pumpkin spice soap for $8.50. Any soap, lotion, fragrance, candle, or lip scrub with an autumnal smell, such as pumpkin spice or apple, would be a spell-binding addition to your boo’s basket.

Conclusion

To complete your boo basket, I recommend adding a handwritten note or card to emphasize that you care for your boo. I hope my guide helps you assemble a tantalizing gift. Remember, the possibilities are endless, as long as you stick to an autumnal, spooky theme and tailor your gifts to your giftee! Please see the directory below for more information about the stores mentioned in this article.

Stay creepy, y’all!

Directory

Bulk Barn | 1500 Huron Church Rd

Approximately a 5-minute drive, 20-minute walk, or 22-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Dollarama | 2700 Tecumseh Rd W

Approximately a 5-minute drive, 18-minute walk, or 28-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Goodwill | 1643 McDougall St

Approximately a 10-minute drive or an 18-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Lush Cosmetics | 3100 Howard Ave

Approximately an 11-minute drive or 39-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Michaels | 4339 Walker Rd

Approximately a 16-minute drive or 50-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Old Navy | 3100 Howard Ave

Approximately an 11-minute drive or 39-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Party City | 655 Sydney Ave

Approximately an 11-minute drive or 35-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Smudge Metaphysical | 553 Lincoln Rd

Approximately a 12-minute drive or 21-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Urban Planet | 3100 Howard Ave

Approximately an 11-minute drive or 39-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Walmart | 3120 Dougall Ave

Approximately a 14-minute drive or 44-minute bus ride from UWindsor.

Winners | 2430 Dougall Ave

Approximately a 10-minute drive or 25-minute bus ride from UWindsor.