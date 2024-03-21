The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year once again for all Muslims around the globe – Ramadan! I am personally very happy to start fasting again. It must be so strange for people to hear that. I always hear countless times from different people how brutal and exhausting it must be to fast for 30 days straight from dawn until sunset. And yes, it is hard! But I don’t find it brutal. I find it rewarding. For me, fasting isn’t the only thing I look forward to during Ramadan. This holy month inspires me to set my own goals that I hope to achieve by the end of the month. Simple goals but rewarding all the same!

Fasting The Full Month

This is one of the goals that I set for myself every year for Ramadan. This goal can have a few setbacks though, especially if I get sick. If a person can’t fast, there are exceptions and it’s perfectly okay. One such exception is illness. And that usually is what keeps me from achieving this goal. However, apart from this concern, I am determined to fast for the whole month! And should I get sick which may prevent me from fasting for a couple of days, then I am further determined to make up for those days.

Praying 5 Times A Day

This is another goal that I set for myself every year. I am by no means a perfect Muslim. There are times when I delay prayers or simply don’t pray at all. I would make up excuses, like how busy I am studying, or how I’m just too tired to pray. Lately, I’ve been doing better with this and have been attaining the 5 mandatory prayers a day. I want to maintain that! And if I do miss one or more prayers, I want to make up for those too, because whenever I do miss prayers, I feel bothered by it. Something that I like to tell myself when I lack the motivation to pray is this: it does not take that much time and effort to dedicate a few minutes to worshipping Allah (SWT). It also helps me to think about prayer as a conversation! It’s very comforting, and in the end, I’m happy to dedicate a little bit of my time to remember God.

Maintaining My Study Habits

Fasting can be quite tiring. Our energy can run out easily when we’re fasting, and that can decrease a person’s motivation to be productive. I want to remain productive, particularly with my studies. But since I get tired when I’m fasting, I have decided to adjust my studying habits a little bit. I don’t do too much at a time and divide my work. I’ll do a little bit for one day, then a little more the next day, and so on and so forth. I don’t want to use fasting as an excuse for a lack of studying! I mean, come on – people have fasted in the hot, boiling desert! I can certainly still fast and read!

Healthy Eating Habits

Here’s something that’s a little strange about fasting: you can fast all day long and crave a whole feast of a meal. But in the end, when you start eating again at sunset, you’ll find yourself eating a lot less than you initially wanted to. True story! We get full very easily! Because of this, it’s important to plan a meal that will fill you up nicely and will nourish you. I don’t want the first thing I eat after a long day of fasting to be something fatty and greasy and unhealthy! The last thing we need is indigestion! Fasting is meant to be very healthy, and I don’t want to ruin that with unhealthy foods. I like to eat lentil soup, salad, and a quick and healthy meal afterwards (chicken, beef, Middle Eastern foods like grape leaves and hummus, etc). But of course, there’s always room for a small plate of desert afterwards! Have you ever tried Lebanese sweets? They’re a must try!

Breaking My Bad Habits

Ramadan truly is a special time for Muslims. It isn’t just a time for us to fast – it’s an opportunity for purification. Fasting can allow us to break away from any bad habits that we may have. We all have them! I want to use this time to try and restrain myself from my own bad habits, like procrastination. It’s a great time for me to reflect on myself and how I want to be seen. Besides, no one wants to be defined by their bad habits!

Good luck to my fellow Muslims who are fasting this year! And Ramadan Kareem to all!