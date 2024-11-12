My Favourite Taylor Swift Songs As Someone Who is Not a Swiftie

While these days my top artists on Spotify are Lana Del Rey and Ethel Cain, there was a time when my favourite artist was Taylor Swift. At the time, my life’s goal was to be a pop star, and I even took voice lessons. This was back when Taylor Swift had curly hair, so it’s needless to say that she was my idol. More than 10 years later, even though I quit singing and piano and discovered that I have social anxiety, music still holds a special place in my heart. This article will feature a mix of some current favourites and some of my childhood favourites, back when I could’ve qualified as a Swiftie.
- “You Belong With Me” (Taylor’s Version)
-
This is my favourite Taylor Swift song of all time. It’s the first Taylor song I ever heard, (thanks to my cousin who wanted to show 6-year-old me that Taylor Swift is not in fact a boy and very cool), and the song that I come back to the most. I like listening to “You Belong with Me” when I’m getting ready or just need a break from the depression-inducing songs that I usually listen to. This song takes me back to a much simpler time, long before the days of Outlook notifications, midterms worth 30% of my final grade, and worrying about my GPA.
- “right where you left me”
-
Lyrically this is one of Taylor’s best. I love a good stream of consciousness, (proven by the fact that Phoebe Bridgers is my 3rd most listened to artist on Spotify), and the simplicity of the instrumental really lets that shine. It’s no surprise that even though this was a bonus track, it’s a fan favourite. In my opinion, songs like “right where you left me” are Taylor at her best; simple but hard hitting.
- “I knew you were trouble” (Taylor’s Version)
-
This was my favourite song when I was 7. In fact, I distinctly remember listening to the Kidz Bop version. While this song is no longer up to my personal taste as a 19-year-old university student, the 7-year-old who loved watching Vevo music videos on YouTube and making up my own songs loved it. “I Knew You Were Trouble” will always hold a special place in my heart.
- “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version)
-
I rediscovered this song after watching FX’s The Bear. This song played at the end of season 2 episode 7, when Ritchie finds his purpose. After finishing the episode, I listened to “Love Story” on repeat. I now associate this song with being your best self and living life with purpose, which is probably a deeper meaning than what Taylor intended. But, part of the beauty of art is creating your own interpretations separate to that of the author.
- “Cardigan”
-
This song just screams autumn. There’s just something about the instrumental, the lyrics and the all-around cozy vibes that drag me to this song like a moth to the flame. It’s best to listen to “cardigan” when sipping a pumpkin spice latte while watching the fall leaves or gallivanting around an apple orchard. This song hits even harder if you’ve never gotten over anything in your life ever. As a certified fall enjoyer, this song gets me in the mood to order a non-iced coffee, even though it’s 21 degrees in November (thanks to Taylor Swift’s private jet).