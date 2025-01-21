My Favourite Resolution Related Trends of 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year it never fails to amaze me how, for most individuals, the annual reset of New Years Eve causes an internal shift. People are always finding new ways to become better people or to become the best version of themselves. Ever since the increase of media presence in society, these latest self improvement tactics can be found in the form of a “viral trend”. Although it’s only been a week since 2025 has begun, there are already several trends on the rise, and I wanted to share my favourite ones with you.

1. “Project Pan”

Essentially, what this trend is, is for consumers to consciously choose to use up the products they already have, rather than purchasing the newest and latest product. This trend has really taken off in terms of popularity and I think it’s heavily due to a variety of benefits. Obviously there is the financial benefit. Instead of forgetting about products that you already own, mainly in the makeup or self-care departments, people have been beating the expiration dates and saving themselves tons of money. There’s also the environmental benefit. Much like the financial reasoning, the benefits are directly a result of the decrease in product waste. And finally, there is the storage issue many of us have. By using up what you already have, you simultaneously avoid taking up space in your bedroom or bathroom stockpiling duplicates or various brands of the same product.

2. Ninja Creami

Another trend that has recently surfaced is more health related. Although this one is technically more of a late 2024 trend, the recipes for it have been on the rise. A popular gift for friends and family this holiday season was the Ninja Creami – an ice cream making machine. As most New Year’s resolutions are diet/health related, the ability to create healthy ice cream alternatives has skyrocketed its popularity. All over my social media pages are various recipes for types of ice creams or sorbets you can make using the Ninja Creami, and how amazing of a product it is. Had I known of its existence earlier, it definitely would’ve been on my Christmas Wish List!

3. Bingo Card Vision Boards

The concept of a vision board is nothing new. Typically they’re created using cut out images, usually found on pinterest, and placed in an aesthetically pleasing way. The images selected are supposed to reflect your personal goals or energy you would like to encapture for the year. However, this year I’ve seen this concept take a slight twist. Rather than having them arranged as a reference board to simply look at, people have been making bingo cards with their goals for the year. The board is simply various squares with the goals written on them. As people achieve these goals, they can take the written text box away to reveal an aesthetic image that reflects the goal achieved. This way the incentive behind the “vision board” concept is gradually rewarded, which allows for the motivation to last longer than the traditional format would.