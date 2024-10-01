My Favourite Horror Movies to Get You in the Halloween Mood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s October! You know what that means… time to work through your Halloween horror movie list!

Classics

There are some movies you can watch over and over and never get tired. These classics are the first horror movies I reach for to get me into the Halloween spirit!

Scream (1996)

Scream is my absolute favourite horror movie for the Halloween season. It has become a cult classic over the many years since it came out, introducing the iconic “rules of a scary movie”. It’s gory (without being too over the top,) mysterious, surprising, and has so many twists it keeps you entertained the whole time. It starts right off the bat and stays exciting the whole way through.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

This movie keeps you guessing all the way through. Four friends are reunited after a year as they start getting stalked by a killer over something they did the year before. In an attempt to find out who the killer is, the story of what happened last summer is slowly revealed with more and more twists as the movie goes on. This movie has a killer (pun intended) 90s cast and so much action you’ll be on the edge of your seat the whole time.

The Shining (1980)

The Shining is my favourite Stephen King book, so it makes sense it’s one of my favourite horror movies. The Shining follows a family as they move to a remote hotel where the father is working as caretaker, since the hotel is closed for business, over the winter season. This movie is more of a slow burn, showing the progression of madness culminating in an action packed final 20 minutes. This movie is supernatural, disjointed, and weird, complemented by Stanley Kubrik’s unique directing style.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

This movie is a little different from the others on the list. Rocky Horror Picture Show is camp, dramatic, and is a musical! This movie is creepy because it’s weird (in a good way). You never quite know what’s going on and that’s the magic of it.

New-ish Movies

These two movies have come out in the past couple of years and after the first watch, I instantly became obsessed.

M3GAN (2022)

M3GAN is a super slow burn about the dangers of AI and technology and what can happen if it’s taken too far. If you like bloody movies, you may be disappointed as M3GAN is more of a psychological thriller. M3GAN herself is an icon and the absurdity of the movie lies in the fact she is such an unlikely villain.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a psychological thriller about six friends riding out a hurricane storm together by having a hurricane party. Things begin to go wrong when they play a game called Bodies Bodies Bodies (you’ll have to watch the movie to learn the rules). Though the ending is a little ridiculous, it places all the events of the movie in a new light, showing how sometimes circumstances can make us act crazy.

New Movies

Finally, these are movies that have come out this year that I really enjoyed!

LongLegs (2024)

I think the marketing of LongLegs led to a less enthusiastic reception of it. It was marketed as one of the scariest movies to ever be made, which I didn’t think was true. The genius of LongLegs lies in how unsettling it is. I left the theatre thoroughly creeped out.

Cuckoo (2024)

Can you tell I like weird movies yet? Cuckoo takes place in a remote town in a foreign country at a mountainside resort. This movie has a twist I didn’t even see coming (and normally I have a pretty good radar for twists). This movie is awkward and disjointed and plays into the more nefarious plot happening under the surface.

Speak No Evil (2024)

This was the most recent movie I saw in theatres. While the plot was more basic than some of the other movies on this list, there are lots of twists and revelations that keep it interesting. Plus, it has James McAvoy!

So get watching! I hope you enjoy these movies as much as I do!