For as long as I could remember, I’ve been a games person. Board games, video games, card games, work games, puzzles, it didn’t matter; I was hooked and I wanted to play them all. Whenever I have the opportunity to spend an evening indoors in my pjs, regardless of if I am by myself, with my boyfriend, or with a group of friends, I always want to play a game. Over the last couple of years, my games collection has increased immensely. I do my best to rotate my collection, making sure nothing goes unused, yet I have created a shortlist of games I keep coming back to.

The Game

This is my favourite card game. The objective of this game is to lay out all 98 cards in the deck in ascending and descending order. Regardless of if you play by yourself or with a group, the objective remains the same, with everybody working as a team. The game isn’t easy, as you must communicate with your teammates without sharing what cards are in your hand. The game ends when all the cards are placed or once a player cannot place a card.

A Little To The Left

When I think of cute cozy video games, I immediately think of A Little To The Left. This game is great if you’re a perfectionist and an organizer. Most levels are rather straightforward with multiple ways of completing each one. Though the game unfortunately does come to an end, I find the ability to replay it so satisfying and I always boot it up when I have a bit of time to spare.

Ticket To Ride

When I plan game nights with my boyfriend, Ticket To Ride is always the game I suggest first. The gameboard is a map of America, and you have to collect cards corresponding to different railway routes in order to lay down your trains and travel the board. There are multiple ways to earn points, and as your train system grows, so will your love for the game. The possibilities are endless and I have yet to have a repeated game. My boyfriend loves the European version of the game, but personally I believe the original is the tried and true.

Pikmin

In Pikmin, you play as Olimar, a spaceman who has crash-landed on the planet PNF-404. With the help of the Pikmin, Olimar has to rebuild his spaceship so that he may return home. The catch? Olimar only has 30 days! I have been playing Pikmin since before I started elementary school. Although this is a one-player game, there is the option to play two-player with the sequel Pikmin 2. Each time I play, I always try harder than the last. It does require a bit of thinking, but it’s one for the books.

Mario Party

When in doubt and with a group of people, Mario Party is the way to go. There have been so many versions created with each one having unique antics, you’re sure to find one to enjoy. My favourite of the series is Mario Party 7 where the game is set up like a cruise ship, with each board being a destination. Play solo with computers, go against three of your friends, team up, or just free play the minigames. Mario Party has always been there when I’ve needed to kill some time and play something fun.