The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

BOO! Did I scare ya?

So horror movies are really not my thing. And it’s not because I’m too scared to watch them or anything, I enjoy a sense of apprehension from time to time. But it’s mostly because a lot of the horror movies that I’ve watched follow typical storylines of demonic possessions, and they usually end in a very unsatisfying, anticlimactic way. But that doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy a spooky campfire story! And that’s what I’m here to talk about today! Kind of!

Creepypastas are basically a spooky campfire story shared online in forums. I love searching for a cool Creepypasta that sends a shiver down my spine. So without further ado, here are some of my favourite Creepypastas!

Candle Cove

This one might be my favourite by far. Candle Cove is about a fictional childhood television show of the same name in which a group of adults reminisce about in a forum online. As they discuss the series further, it comes to be that the children’s show is actually quite twisted. They recall characters that can’t really be considered role models for children, like Horace the Horrible who has one eye and very large teeth, and the Skintaker, who is a skeletal character who wears the flesh of children over his bones (gross!). Most of the characters are marionette puppets too, which is additionally creepy. One of the people in the forum recalls an episode where the characters were simply staring at the screen, screaming and crying and flailing around. The end of this Creepypasta goes as follows: one of the people in the forum relays to the rest of the chat that he went to visit his mother in a nursing home and asked her why she ever allowed him to watch the show. Her response was that she was surprised that he remembered the show at all, because whenever he told his mother as a kid that he was going to watch Candle Cove, he would turn the television on and watch dead air for 30 minutes. What…?

BEN Drowned

A college student buys a used copy of a video game called The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and discovers that the game is haunted by a dead boy named Ben who drowned. The college student decides to try the game out. He found a saved file in the game labelled, “Goodbye Ben,” and clicked on it. He played the game through the saved file, and once he reached a certain part of the game, strange glitches began to occur. Spooky messages appeared on his screen, saying things like, “You shouldn’t have done that,” and, “You’ve met with a terrible fate, haven’t you?” Ben appears in the game as a statue. More strange occurrences happen in the game, things that were not supposed to happen (Skull Kid, for instance, appearing early in the game when he shouldn’t have, and following the college student’s character everywhere). The entirety of the story is just ominous and unsettling.

Suicidemouse.avi

This one, of course, comes with a content warning. I won’t go into too much detail. So! This is about a lost episode of an old classic Mickey Mouse cartoon. It isn’t your typical happy-go-lucky episode of our favourite mouse, though. It’s very strange – the video on YouTube, nine minutes long, displays Mickey walking down a street past the same buildings with a concerned look on his face. After a few minutes of this, the screen cuts to black, then cuts back to Mickey walking down the street again, except this time, he’s smirking. The music in the background wasn’t music either – it was actually what sounded like a woman screaming. Minutes go by and the screen becomes very loopy and twisted. Then, it cuts to Mickey’s regular smiling face, marking the end of the episode, but the music was still very strange. Apparently, nobody truly knows what happened in the last 30 seconds of the episode, except for one person – an employee responsible for viewing the episode. The employee was so distraught upon viewing it that he took his own life. I don’t know what he saw, nor do I want to know quite frankly…

Abandoned by Disney

As a Disney fanatic, I of course had to include this one. Disney had built a Treasure Island resort in the Bahamas, but soon abandoned it. They’d provided excuses, like the water was too shallow and they couldn’t properly operate the ships. As it turns out, this was not true! Somebody (a reporter perhaps) did some research about the resort and decided to do a bit of investigating. Once he finally found the resort, on the gate was a sign that read, “Abandoned by Disney.” The reporter explored the area, taking photographs of anything interesting he could find. Eventually, he wandered over to a room where the mascots were kept. Inside, he found several Disney mascots hanging by the ceiling, except for one – a Mickey Mouse mascot, which was laying on the floor like it was wounded (damn, Mickey, you can’t catch a break). As the reporter took more photographs, the Mickey mascot suddenly sprang to life. In its spot-on Mickey Mouse voice, it said, “Wanna see my head come off?” and began to pull on its own head, where yellow blood started seeping. The reporter turned and ran for his life. I mean… who wouldn’t?

I’ll attach links to the full stories of these Creepypastas! There are so many more that you can explore, so if you like a good scare, feel free to find them! And so, I leave on this note – why the heck is it called a “Creepypasta?” Spooky spaghetti, anyone?

Sources:

https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/BEN_Drowned