Crocheting is a type of art medium that is becoming popular among young adults and teens. I was

introduced to crocheting in high school, where one of my teachers held crocheting sessions during lunch break. Excited to learn a new skill, I had bought the materials needed for crocheting, which was just a

crochet hook and some yarn. I attended some of the sessions but was unsuccessful. I got frustrated when I

couldn’t get a grasp of it. As a result, I stopped learning how to crochet and tucked the materials aside

where they remained untouched in the back of my closet.

Fast forward to the pandemic where everyone was stuck in lockdown and had all the time in the world to

do whatever they wanted. People started to do at-home workouts, learn how to cook and bake, or catch up

on some TV shows they have been putting off for some time now. Well as a crafty person, I decided to

give crocheting another try. Taking the crochet materials out of retirement, I googled crocheting tutorials

for beginners and kept practicing until I was successful enough to make something. The first thing I made

was a crochet pencil pouch for a friend of mine. Eventually, I got better with practice and have made

many things, like doilies, bookmarks, little plushies, and even scarves and cat hats. I even learned how to

read crocheting patterns in both written and diagram forms. Something that had once frustrated me had

turned into a passion of mine that I enjoy doing in my spare time

A work in progress for myself would be to open a crochet account where I share the projects I have made

along with the free crocheting patterns used to make them, so others can make it themselves if they are

interested. Crocheting can be an expensive craft due to the amount of yarn needed for some projects, so I

encourage the use of free crochet patterns. However, if you can afford it, buying patterns from small

textile artists is a way to support fellow crafters while obtaining a pattern that you will enjoy. The idea of

the crochet account would allow people to discover and try out free patterns made by other creators.

However, I have yet to invest time into the crochet account, but I would still like to make it work in the

future. I would also like to learn how to knit and many other crafts…but that’s for another day.