The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

The Grammy nominations officially dropped to the public earlier this month, and oh, are they hot! After an action-packed year of music from September 2023 until now, the 67th Grammy Awards are set to be THE year that every music fan must tune into! With an incredible lineup of chart-dominating hits, rising stars, and beloved artists making big comebacks, the competition for the spotlight has never been fiercer. Now, the question is: who will be crowned this year’s music champions? As we countdown to Grammy night on February 2nd, 2025, here’s the breakdown of my 2025 big 4 predictions for music’s biggest night.

Album of The Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift –The Tortured Poets Department

Album of the Year celebrates a powerhouse of an album, and what better standout to have that title than Charlie XCX’s Brat. While Charli XCX might not yet have the same mainstream recognition as some of the other artists on this list, songs like “Apple,” “Talk Talk,” and “360” have truly taken the world by storm this past year. I mean, it wasn’t called the “Brat summer” for nothing! With its undeniable impact in bringing electropop into mainstream culture and the massive success of the Sweat tour with Troye Sivan, Brat is a strong contender and has a real shot at taking home the award!

Record of The Year

The Beatles – “Now and Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “360”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

“Record Of The Year deals with a specific recording of a song and recognizes the artists, producers and engineers who contribute to that recording” (Recording Academy, 2023).

Based on the production quality of our nominees and the Recording Academy’s definition of this award, I believe this year’s Record of the Year should go to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter! This song was and still is everywhere, for valid reasons! The song has all the right retro beats, features a hypnotic loop, and ultimately delivers a refreshing take on summer pop that splashes vibrant colour to the more predictable songs we’ve all heard before. “Espresso” is a true standout, making it my top choice for Record of the Year!

Song of The Year

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

“Song Of The Year deals with the composition of a song and recognizes the songwriters who wrote the song” (Recording Academy, 2023).

Although there are many incredible contenders in this category, looking at the Recording Academy’s definition of Song of the Year, I feel confident that “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish should win. The song’s relatable lyricism, storytelling, and themes of friendship, romance, and camaraderie struck a chord with audiences everywhere, making it inescapable to hum all year long. The song truly became an anthem for both platonic and romantic connections, with its heart-warming messaging tugging at all our heartstrings. Let’s just say I won’t be surprised if Billie Eilish walks the stage for this year’s SOTY.

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swim

While many rising artists this past year deserve so much recognition and streaming love across all platforms (truly, what a year!), Chappell Roan is my pick for Best New Artist. Despite being in the industry for years, she’s now gained widespread recognition after releasing “Good Luck, Babe!” this past April, catapulting her to success with millions streaming her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The mainstream music industry has rarely seen anything like what she’s achieved with her unique brand and trend-setting style. After all the hard work she’s put in to secure her place, she’s more than proven herself deserving of this title.

So, who do you think will make the cut after such an incredible year in music? While I wish I could cover every category, there simply isn’t enough space to recognize all the talent we’ve seen. Special shoutouts to other amazing artists like Dua Lipa, Gracie Abrams, and Nicki Minaj, who didn’t make it as nominees but left a lasting impact on listeners everywhere. Be sure to tune in on February 2nd, 2025 to see who takes home the awards, it will certainly be an unforgettable night!

Reference: