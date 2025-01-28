The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at UWindsor

Considering the recent icy winds, slippery sidewalks, and bitter cold, it’s time to exchange your heels and Urban Outfitters corset for shearling slippers and flannel pajamas. Forget lines at the club and overpriced drinks, Mother Nature calls for us to hide under the covers with a cup of hot chocolate and open your favourite streaming service. Here’s some movies to watch for your next cozy night in.