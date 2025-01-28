Considering the recent icy winds, slippery sidewalks, and bitter cold, it’s time to exchange your heels and Urban Outfitters corset for shearling slippers and flannel pajamas. Forget lines at the club and overpriced drinks, Mother Nature calls for us to hide under the covers with a cup of hot chocolate and open your favourite streaming service. Here’s some movies to watch for your next cozy night in.
- Bridget’s Jones’s Diary
-
The key to a cozy night in is to watch a 90s rom com. My personal favourite is “Bridget’s Jones’s Diary”, one of the smarter ‘Pride and Prejudice’ adaptations. Relatable Bridget (played by Renée Zellweger, in what is one of the best British accents performed by an American) moves through life, one faux pas after another, on the hunt to escape singlehood. Between fist fights, vulgar mothers and blue soup, this love triangle will keep you laughing and invested till the end.
- Little Women
-
Does looking at Timothee Chalamet warm you up inside? Do you long for the days of girlhood? Do you have sisters? Then I’m sure “Little Women” is already one of your comfort movies. Set during the cold Massachusetts winter, the warmth of the love shared between the March sisters will be sure to warm the cold depths of your soul. With its beautiful costuming, star-studded cast and poetic dialogue, this movie might make you call your sister or stop fighting over a boy or TNA sweatsuit.
- Crazy Stupid Love
-
If comedy is more your speed, might I recommend “Crazy Stupid Love”. With some of the best on-screen chemistry I’ve seen in a while, every scene feels worthwhile. Earnest and sweet, the film manages to make bumbling idiots likeable. You find yourself rooting for every character. With clever twists and turns, this is the perfect choice if you need to laugh but find comedies to be mind-numbing.
- Poor Things
-
Are you in the mood for something to add to your Letterboxd? Do you like a good steampunk aesthetic? Are you a sucker for media with a feminist or Marxist undertone? Well, “Poor Things” is the film for you! Released the same year as Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, “Poor Things” adds depth to the feminist messaging of the above film, with a strange twist. It’s a Frankenstein retelling starring Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Margaret Qualley; there’s something for everyone in this odd motion picture.
- Shiva Baby
-
Starring Rachel Sennott (known for “Bottoms”) and Molly Gordon (known for playing Claire in “The Bear”), this queer comedy is messy (but in a good way). I mean, imagine going to a funeral with your parents and not only running into your ex, but also your sugar daddy. That’s the stuff of nightmares! If you’re an introvert who hates going to family events and questions about your love life or what’s next after university, this should be a comforting watch for you.