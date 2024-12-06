Making the Most of Her Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While I could write endlessly about why you should join Her Campus, this article is for those who already have. I am graduating this semester, and as I reminisce about my Her Campus experience, I realize there are multiple ways members can ensure their time with Her Campus is fulfilling and beneficial. Whether you’re a new member or wish to revitalise your involvement, here are, in my opinion, the ways you can make the most of Her Campus!

Stay Engaged

Reading weekly emails, keeping up with announcements, and participating in group chats are important as a Her Campus member. Your execs may give you tips to refine your content creation and send you helpful reminders about schedules through these communications. Staying engaged also keeps you aware of your club’s events, allowing you to show up, meet other members, and support your club’s initiatives. Additionally, you can rejuvenate your chapter by actively participating in conversations. If you think your club could use more interactive social media posts, local articles, or crafty events, don’t be afraid to say it in one of the group chats! Your contributions could benefit Her Campus members for years to come.

Attend Bonding Events

Since we complete most Her Campus tasks online (writing, content creation, etc.), it’s easy to get by without meeting other Her Campus members. But what’s the point of being in a club if not to meet other people who share your interests? Take it from me, I am an introvert. However, I’ve found that talking to other Her Campus members at bonding events is really fun. At our last bonding event, we talked for hours about restaurants, Taylor Swift, the Grammys, university, and so on. I know it can be scary walking into a room of people you don’t know. Just keep in mind that you all have at least one thing in common and try to embrace differences with excitement and curiosity.

Get Creative

As I browse other Her Campus chapters’ Instagrams, I’m blown away by their work. I’ve seen plenty of stunning social media posts and engaging articles. I urge current Her Campus members to think outside the box. Scour the internet for inspiration. Talk to people on campus, be it students, professors, or other clubs, and make content about it. Go on local adventures, and document what you see and experience. For example, I’ve published articles about things to do in my neighbourhood and local holiday events. You have a lot of creative freedom, so why not use it?

Find Your Place

One thing I regret about my time with Her Campus is that I limited myself. I always wanted to be on the social media team but avoided it because I thought I wouldn’t be good at it. Now that I’m graduating, I’ve missed my chance to try it out. Her Campus is the perfect way to build your content-creating skills. Even if you’re not a strong writer or Instagram post and TikTok-maker, you can become one through consistent practice and feedback. Further, I recommend taking an executive role if you have time in your schedule. My time as an Event Director has been lovely. I got to see my ideas for Her Campus come to life, including a Halloween-themed bake sale. I also got to bolster my resume with the skills I strengthened while planning events!

Whether you’re a new or established Her Campus member, I hope this inspires you to take an active role in your club. After all, most life experiences are only what you make of them.