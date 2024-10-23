The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many activities for all ages throughout Windsor; I’ve highlighted some below but, for a more complete list, take a look at this halloween event guide from Visit Windsor Essex.

Scarehouse Windsor (441 McDougall St., Windsor)

Scarehouse is an annual favourite, featuring 5 haunted experiences. This year, they’re offering an immersive dining horror experience as well! Open from now until November 2nd, Scarehouse is a great spooky date night experience or a fun outing with friends. Be sure to purchase a ticket to enter, which can be done in advance online to guarantee your entry.

Learn more at https://www.scarehousewindsor.com/

Nightmare in Sandwich Town (3505 Sandwich St., Windsor)

Another annual occurrence, Nightmare in Sandwich Town takes place from October 25th to October 27th. It offers activities for all ages, including shopping, costume contests, and ghost tours.

Learn more at the Sandwich Town Website or on their Instagram @sandwichtowne

Halloween Movie Night at WindsorEats (400 Erie Street E, Windsor)

If you want an event for the whole family, look no further. WindsorEats is hosting a double-feature screening of classic Halloween movies, complete with a costume contest for both adults and kids!

For more information: WindsorEats Facebook

Looking for a Good Night Out?: Bull & Barrel (670 Ouellette Ave); Disco Inferno (690 Ouellette Ave)

Looking for some not-so-family-friendly events? On October 26th Bull & Barrel will be hosting their Honky Tonk Halloween Night (for country music lovers) and Disco Inferno is hosting their Murder on the Dancefloor night (for retro music and disco lovers).

For more information and to purchase your tickets:

Bull & Barrel: https://www.bullandbarrel.com/downtown_windsor_country_bar_events.php?id=775

Disco Inferno: https://www.disco-inferno.ca/

Windsor has so many fantastic Halloween events lined up! Make sure to check out a few to truly get into the Halloween spirit!