Who would’ve thought I would ever be writing this article? Not me! In previous articles, I have branded myself a life-long procrastinator. I’ve discussed my struggles with staying motivated and focusing on my schoolwork. Last semester was especially trying; I hardly studied for my exams and did all my assignments at the last minute. With an immense amount of luck and the ability to work well under pressure, I managed to get good grades. However, I didn’t feel good about myself. I felt ashamed around my professors because I wasn’t doing my best work. I got tired of anxiously writing eight-page essays the night before they were due. I knew I could do better, and now I am.

It all started with one of my first assignments this semester. I had to write a short paper comparing and contrasting two plates from William Blake’s The Songs of Innocence and of Experience for my Romantic Literature class. Determined to change my ways from last semester, I planned to do this assignment early. But how? I had always heard that motivation came after starting a task rather than before. So, I forced myself to sit down days before my assignment was due, telling myself I was just going to work on it for a few minutes. But after a few minutes of work, I was on a roll and motivated to keep going. I realized that completing my work could feel engaging and satisfying when I had enough time to put effort into it. I felt proud of my analysis and submitted my paper three days early. As a result, I got an A+!

After this assignment, I felt highly motivated to start all of my work early, as it would result in satisfaction and good grades. That is not to say I never have the urge to procrastinate anymore. One of my biggest struggles is the after-class slump. You know when you have a few back-to-back classes and feel like a puddle at the end of the day? That’s Mondays and Wednesdays for me. After class, I only want to ignore my homework, climb into my bed, and scroll on my phone. I’ve learned, however, that I can curb this slump using part of Newton’s First Law of Motion: objects in motion stay in motion. Full disclaimer: this idea comes from James Clear’s article “The Physics of Productivity: Newton’s Laws of Getting Stuff Done.” When I finally take a break from my busy day, it’s easy to stay on that break for hours. Instead of falling into that trap, I make a large coffee and do homework right when I get home. This technique allows me to relax later in the day with no work hanging over my head, only a sense of accomplishment.

In all, I’ve found some tricks to help myself beat procrastination this semester that are actually working. I start assignments early and tell myself I’ll only work on them for a few minutes. Then, the motivation follows, and I continue working. In doing so, I’ve realized how satisfying it is to give myself the time to complete my best work. Additionally, to avoid procrastination, I try to stay “in motion” after class, or I will fall into an after-class slump. If you want to kick your procrastination to the curb, perhaps try some of these techniques!