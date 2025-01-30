The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

With exams and assignments piling up, finding time to relax feels essential. Having a cozy evening is an essential part of life for me. I love to have these nice evenings a few times every month so I can de-stress and relax my mind. I take extra care when it comes to my cozy nights because it’s important to be fully relaxed. Here are my steps to ensure my cozy evenings are as relaxing as possible.

Everything Shower

The first thing I do for a cozy evening is to take an “everything shower”. For me, an everything shower is where I wash my hair, exfoliate and do my skincare. I am the most relaxed when I feel fully clean, which is why I love to do my everyday shower ritual when I am stressed. After a hard day going from class to class or the gym, having a hot shower helps me unwind. Doing my skincare also helps me feel less stressed. Showering washes away all my stress and it makes me a lot more relaxed and cozy.

Make A Warm Drink

To accompany my cozy night, I love to make a warm beverage. Tea is one of my favourite cozy drinks to make because of the relaxing sensation I feel afterward. Sometimes, I mix it up with hot chocolate and coffee. I love sipping on a warm beverage as I read or watch a movie. Making a warm drink is essential for my cozy night, adding an extra layer of warmth.

Playing Video Games

I love playing video games on my Nintendo Switch during my cozy nights. Some of my personal favourites are Animal Crossing and Breath of the Wild. Playing a relaxing game helps me destress because Iam able to temporarily entering another world for a little while. I love playing on my switch when I need a break from school or when there is other stuff going on in my life.

Watching a Movie

Watching a movie is a great idea if you are looking for a way to spend your cozy night. I have so many comfort movies that I love to rewatch my favourite comfort movies when I’m having a cozy night. Either rewatching one of my comfort movies, or finding a new movie to watch always helps me relax. Wrapping up in a blanket, with my warm beverage is one of my favourite ways to end my night.

Whether it’s watching a movie or playing games accompanied by all my everything showers and warm drinks, having a cozy, laid-back night helps me when I am stressed. It is important for my mental health to let myself take breaks which is why having a cozy night is my go-to. I find that having a cozy night helps me unwind and recharge.