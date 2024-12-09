This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Winter break is almost here! As exams begin and the semester comes to an end, you may be thinking about ways to maximize your enjoyment this winter break. Here are some suggestions on how to have a great winter break this year.

Spend some time with family and friends University can be lonely. For some, time is taken over by responsibilities such as studying, attending classes, and going to work. The holidays are a time to get together with family and friends and catch up. You can go out to eat, have a sleepover, and do fun activities together. If you are unable to be with your loved ones in person this season, then you can always Facetime or play games together online! Winter break is a great social break to destress you from the first semester and prepare you for the second. Visit holiday lights Visiting holiday lights always reignites my festive spirit. You can go in a group or by yourself and marvel at the bright beautiful colours and light displays. If you are staying in Windsor for winter break, Jackson Park has an excellent holiday light display that is sure to put a smile on your face! Sleep in During the hectic school semester, it can be quite difficult to get enough sleep. Our minds are so preoccupied with schoolwork that it can be hard to remember how important sleep is to our physical and mental health. But you can sleep in as much as you want during this winter break. It’ll help you rejuvenate yourself and catch up on all of the sleep you’ve missed. The rest is well-earned! Do some festive activities There are so many fun things to do during the holidays. You can watch Christmas movies while bundled up by the fire, sipping hot chocolate. You could get all of your friends together for a night of gingerbread house-making. You could do a Secret Santa with your roommates. You could go outside and make snow angels (in the case of snow). The possibilities are endless! Be proud of yourself It can be easy to let the stress of the past semester seep into your winter break joy. Try not to let it! The past is the past, and no matter how well you did academically, be proud of yourself. Try to say positive affirmations to yourself and congratulate yourself for trying your best and making it through another semester of university.

I hope these tips prove useful to anyone reading this article during this holiday season. Have a wonderful winter break, and good luck with the upcoming winter semester!!