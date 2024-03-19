Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Life

Hidden Things to Pack on Your Next Vacation

If you like traveling like me, here are a few hidden things you might want to pack for your next destination.

Mini first aid kit
  • Band-Aids help for blisters
  • When I was packing, I wished I had a mini first aid kit in my bag given that I’m a clumsy person.
summer beach umbrella
Plastic Bags
  • Wet laundry or bathing suits? Plastic bags will be your saviour for the rest of laundry.
A rain poncho
  • This comes in handy when it is raining outside and you’re walking out to a fancy dinner in clothes you don’t want to ruin.
A small notebook
  • This can have multiple uses, either for drawing, journaling, or creating a schedule. Plus, it acts as a form of self-care on your vacation as well.
Nail file/ clippers
  • My nails got so long when I went on vacation, I wished I had packed clippers.
Portable phone charger
  • This one is basic but a must. 
  • When I went to the beach, my phone was almost dead, and I would need to go back to my room to charge it. It was a nuisance.
Aloe
  • If you’re prone to sunburn, aloe is your new best friend. 
  • Aloe soothed my shoulders on vacation; still, the burn was worth it
Florida palms
Shower shoes aka flip flops
  • The beach had showers to wash the sand from you, and I was so glad I had shoes to protect myself from bacteria.
Extra sunscreen
  • Making sure you’re stocked up on sunscreen is essential; the sun is hot, so protect your skin.  
  • I like to bring face sunscreen too
Medicine cabinet packed full of skincare products
Clothes pins
  • You might think to yourself: clothes pins? Yes!
  • Clothes pins will keep your towel locked and secured on chairs if it is windy.-  
  • Clothes pins will also secure your bathing suit if you hang it from your porch. That way, it won’t fall in the middle of the night.
