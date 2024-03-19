Hidden Things to Pack on Your Next Vacation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
If you like traveling like me, here are a few hidden things you might want to pack for your next destination.
- Mini first aid kit
- Band-Aids help for blisters
- When I was packing, I wished I had a mini first aid kit in my bag given that I’m a clumsy person.
- Plastic Bags
- Wet laundry or bathing suits? Plastic bags will be your saviour for the rest of laundry.
- A rain poncho
- This comes in handy when it is raining outside and you’re walking out to a fancy dinner in clothes you don’t want to ruin.
- A small notebook
- This can have multiple uses, either for drawing, journaling, or creating a schedule. Plus, it acts as a form of self-care on your vacation as well.
- Nail file/ clippers
- My nails got so long when I went on vacation, I wished I had packed clippers.
- Portable phone charger
- This one is basic but a must.
- When I went to the beach, my phone was almost dead, and I would need to go back to my room to charge it. It was a nuisance.
- Aloe
- If you’re prone to sunburn, aloe is your new best friend.
- Aloe soothed my shoulders on vacation; still, the burn was worth it
- Shower shoes aka flip flops
- The beach had showers to wash the sand from you, and I was so glad I had shoes to protect myself from bacteria.
- Extra sunscreen
- Making sure you’re stocked up on sunscreen is essential; the sun is hot, so protect your skin.
- I like to bring face sunscreen too
- Clothes pins
-
- You might think to yourself: clothes pins? Yes!
- Clothes pins will keep your towel locked and secured on chairs if it is windy.-
- Clothes pins will also secure your bathing suit if you hang it from your porch. That way, it won’t fall in the middle of the night.